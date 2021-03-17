MANKATO — Edward Inch is set to become the 13th president of Minnesota State University, the first change in leadership in nearly two decades at the state's second-largest traditional university.
While the hiring won't become official until an employment contract is finalized, the MinnState Board of Trustees — which oversee Minnesota's system of state colleges and universities — unanimously endorsed the recommendation by MinnState Chancellor Devinder Malhotra that Inch be the successor to longtime MSU President Richard Davenport, who is retiring on June 30.
Provost and vice president of academic affairs at California State University, East Bay since 2016, Inch previously was at California State University, Sacramento as a dean, at Capital University in Ohio as provost and vice president for academic affairs, and at Pacific Lutheran University as a dean and department chair.
Speaking after the vote, Inch said the interview process only made him more confident that MSU would be an extraordinary university to lead.
"There was always a very clear sense of price, a sense of achievement, and a sense of optimism about the future," he told the board, adding later that he chose a different color than green to wear on St. Patrick's Day of 2021. "I am proudly wearing purple. ... And 'Go Mavs.'"
Malhotra chose Inch from among four finalists for the post, the others being John Jasinski, president of Northwest Missouri State University since 2009; Debra Larson, provost and vice president of academic affairs at California State University, Chico since 2017; and Mrinal Mugdh Varma, provost and senior vice chancellor at Auburn University at Montgomery since 2017.
The finalists were recommended by a search advisory committee comprised of students, faculty, staff, and community leaders, and chaired by St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker.
Inch will take the helm July 1. Davenport, who has led MSU since 2002, will have served longer in the role than all but two previous presidents of the university.
Steady growth at MSU has been a hallmark of Davenport's tenure, and MSU now has the largest enrollment in the MinnState system, trailing only the separately governed University of Minnesota among traditional colleges and universities in the state.
