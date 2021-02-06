MANKATO — A mother and son duo are working to shed light on the experiences of Black people in the Mankato area.
Mason Bultje and his mother, Laura Riness, created the “Amplify Black Voices” video series, a collection of interviews by Bultje, Riness and others who have lived in Greater Mankato discussing their experiences and examining the topic of racism and what it looks like in the community.
“I think it’s the right time for a project like this. I think a lot of allies are wanting to help but don’t know what to do,” Bultje said. “This gives people an opportunity to understand the struggles of Black people in southern Minnesota.”
Riness came up with the idea for the videos last summer, during a time of racial reckoning across the country following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police. Bultje and his partner were on board with the idea; they found people in the community who wanted to share their stories and decided to capture them on film.
The four videos are airing virtually Monday nights through February and cover themes such as microaggressions and overt racism. The videos are also available on YouTube.
“With this programming, we are trying to keep our foot on the pedal with conversations around racial justice,” said Kenneth Reid, director of Minnesota State University’s African American Affairs Department, which is helping sponsor the project.
The videos are also sponsored by numerous community organizations such as the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, the NAACP and YWCA.
Bultje and Riness didn’t foresee the videos gaining as much support as they have. They originally thought about posting the videos on Bultje’s YouTube channel, where friends and family could see them. Bukata Hayes, executive director for the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, and Reid helped them get the videos to a bigger audience.
The mother and son duo see the videos as a way to give allies more resources and tools to understand their experiences. Their main goal is to get the videos out in the open.
“We are tired from being silent,” Bultje said.
In the first video, which aired last Monday, Bultje and Destini Mans, a former Mankato resident, talked about the lack of representation for Black people in the Mankato area. Bultje didn’t have a Black teacher or professor while in school.
“I felt alone growing up,” he said during the video. “There were not really other Black families I knew.”
Bultje is 6-foot-5 and, being that size, he said he feels like he has to try harder to not appear threatening.
“In rural communities, I need to be a big teddy bear who won’t hurt anybody.”
Riness said the greatest area she has had issues in is employment. She once had a client ask verification of her doctorate before they would see her for therapy.
Bultje has seen his mom pushed down and silenced and said it’s hard to watch that happen. For him, it has been cool to see her boldly sharing her stories through these discussions and videos.
“This project brought me closer to my mom and offered her some healing,” he said.
The videos are shaped around loose interviews with community members. Bultje would ask each person a guiding question or two to get the conversation started, but people were able to speak openly and take the conversation wherever they wanted to go. Similar themes arose from each person’s stories that became the topics for the four videos.
“When you sit down and listen to someone’s story ... it’s hard not to see the beauty in that person,” Bultje said of interviewing people for the project. “It was a really moving experience for me.”
Bultje grew up in the Mankato area and attended Gustavus Adolphus College, spending 22 years of his life in the area. He said discussions around racism in the community are often centered around other people, other communities. It’s perceived as more of an issue in urban areas or the South.
“It was easy for people to cast aside others’ experiences,” he said. “These videos are especially important to the Mankato community because these are stories coming from there ... It makes it that much more real to them.”
Riness is a licensed professional clinical counselor and public speaker who still resides in the Mankato area. Bultje now lives in the Twin Cities and recently received the title of manager of diversity, inclusion and equity for Innercity Tennis.
They hope that opening up and sharing these experiences will lead to understanding and open up dialogue around the often difficult topic of racism.
“The greatest thing you can do is just believe us,” Riness said.
