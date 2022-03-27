A local National Vietnam Veterans Day observance Tuesday is sponsored by area men and women who had enlisted or were drafted into the military 50-60 years ago.
Many veterans who served during those years have typically avoided public get-togethers, said Vietnam War Era Last Man Club member Bill Kastens, of rural St. Peter.
“The thought of community gatherings left them with a bitter taste,” said the veteran who is helping organize Tuesday’s event.
No homecoming celebrations had awaited Vietnam vets when they arrived home from the unpopular war. The public’s attitude toward these brothers and sisters in arms, however, has changed over the decades.
“During our first parade last year, people were cheering and clapping,” Kastens said.
St. Peter Vietnam veterans apparently mellowed out as well; many are now represented in volunteer forces for public events such as the city’s Fourth of July celebration, participate in American Legion activities and serve at fundraisers for needy veterans.
“We want to give back to the community a little bit,” Kasten said, referring to the upcoming event.
Club members will present a wreath to honor the 58,000 military personnel who lost their lives while serving in the Vietnam. That number includes seven from the St. Peter area.
“I am a charter member of the Last Man Club. It started out with four guys sitting together in a bar who said, ‘We ought to start a group.’
“We were trying for 30 members; now we have more than 300.”
The club was formed in 2011 with a $20 membership fee and a bottle of Bulleit Bourbon, made by a Kentucky distillery owned by a Vietnam veteran.
“Vets don’t like to talk about what they have seen or done, unless they are with other vets,” Kastens said.
“Technically, we are called a social club ... There’s no politics ... We represent a wide range on the political scale,” Kasten said.
Membership includes St. Peter residents as well as veterans from across the country who have a connection to that town.
Some members had “boots on the ground” experiences; others served in the Coast Guard or National Guard.
“If you served between 1960 and 1975, we welcome you,” Kastens said.
“I was in the Guard from 1953 to 1982,” said member Bernie Thieman, whose service to country included driving a military truck through deep water to help flood victims in the state.
Thieman, who for many years has made a point of placing American flags on the graves of deceased veterans, was honored for his service at the St. Peter Area Veterans Memorial during a ceremony put on by the Last Man Club in 2020.
“Some trivia ... only about half of us are left nationally ... alive,” said Kastens, who was a medic aboard an aircraft carrier between 1971-77.
Not wanting the last man to be left drinking alone, the club bylaws call for the final two surviving members to break the seal and share the bottle of bourbon.
The Last Man Club is about more than that two-man finale, though.
Kastens said Last Man members have been asked to be part of a senior expo April 21 at St. Peter’s community center.
“It’s titled ‘Red, White and Blue and You.’ We will be handing out small flags to everybody; that’s one of the things we do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.