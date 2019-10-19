MONTGOMERY — Maynard Kaderlik developed prostate cancer decades after he served in the Vietnam War.
Prostate cancer is one of the diseases the U.S. government recognizes as being linked to exposure to Agent Orange — an herbicide used to clear foliage in Vietnam.
Kaderlik is now cancer-free and a national advocate for broadening Agent Orange research and health care coverage to include more servicemen and servicewomen and their children and grandchildren.
Kaderlik is leading a ‘Faces of Agent Orange’ town hall next Saturday in Mankato hosted by the Mankato chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America.
Vietnam veterans are invited to come learn about the effects of Agent Orange and to share their story if they believe they have been impacted. Veterans service organization representatives also will provide attendees with resources and advocacy opportunities.
Kaderlik, who lives in Montgomery, is chairman of the Vietnam Veterans of America Agent Orange Committee. When he’s not leading town halls across the Midwest he often is in Washington, D.C., advocating on behalf of fellow Vietnam veterans.
“It’s an issue that’s literally going to take us to the grave,” he says.
Kaderlik served three years with the Navy in Vietnam. An engineman on a ship, he said he spent two years off the coast and a year on the Mekong River Delta in southern Vietnam. On the rivers he passed through regions that had been recently defoliated with Agent Orange.
He suspects the herbicide not only caused his cancer, but also caused his son’s learning disability and his granddaughters’ autism. There was no family history for any of the conditions, he said. He’s heard numerous other Vietnam veterans say the same about their descendants during town halls.
“It’s one of the deadliest toxins. We carry it in our body and I think we’re passing it on,” Kaderlick said.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs currently recognizes 14 diseases experienced by Vietnam veterans as being associated with herbicide exposure, and provides health care coverage and sometimes disability compensation. Spina bifida is the only recognized condition for exposed veterans’ children.
Kaderlik wants coverage for more conditions in which research suggests a potential link to Agent Orange. He’s also been lobbying for more research.
For years Kaderlik has pressed for legislation to research the effects of Agent Orange on the descendants of exposed veterans. A law passed in 2016 ordered such a VA research center, but it still has not been established.
Kaderlik also lobbied for a law passed this year that extended the benefits for the recognized diseases to Navy veterans who served off the Vietnam shore. Previously benefits were restricted to those who served inland.
Presently Kaderlik is pressing for the research center to be finally established and for the VA to promptly start processing Navy veterans’ claims. He also is pushing for four more linked diseases to be covered by the VA.
“We got cheated in Vietnam. We got cheated when we came home. And 50-plus years later, we’re still getting cheated,” he said.
