ST. PETER — An observance of Vietnam War Veterans Day begins 4 p.m. Monday at the St. Peter Area Veterans Memorial in Minnesota Square Park.
A short program will be presented by the St. Peter branch of The Last Man Club of Vietnam War Era. The observance also includes the placing of the colors by American Legion Post 37 Color Guard, comments by Nicollet County Veterans Service Officer Nate Tish and a reading by Last Man Club Cmdr. Bill Kastens.
A tribute is planned for the seven servicemen from the St. Peter area who died in the war.
Hot-beef sandwiches, baked beans and chips served afterward at the Red Men Club. Donations will be accepted.
