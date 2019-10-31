Rep. Jeremy Munson hosted St. Clair elementary students at the Capitol on Thursday in a kind of Halloween-day civics lesson, but it may be Munson who needs a lesson in the foundations of democracy.
The Republican representative from Lake Crystal hosted a mock session of the Legislature in a Halloween costume that included a sport coat with “fake news” emblazoned on it and a press badge that carried the copyrighted logo of The Free Press. The “fake” press badge carried the last name of Free Press political reporter Trey Mewes.
Munson’s Facebook post features pictures of the kids with a short description titled “Spooky Attempt at Overreach at the Legislature.” He concluded the post with: “We didn't want to leave you in the dark ... so a #FakeNews reporter was on scene to capture the details.”
A Minnesota Republican Party spokesperson declined to comment but said Munson is not affiliated with the House Republican caucus. Last year Munson and three other extremely conservative Republicans broke off into their own caucus called the New House Republican Caucus.
The DFL immediately condemned Munson for teaching the 65 sixth graders “far-right conspiracy theory that our press regularly publishes fake news,” calling it “wrong and dangerous.”
Munson said he didn’t talk about the press and the First Amendment to the kids, but thought the fake news sport coat he bought at Walmart might be funny as a Halloween costume.
He said he didn’t think the outfit sent the wrong message about an institution critical to democracy.
“I don’t think 12-year-olds understand the whole fake news argument,” he said.
And Munson said his use of The Free Press logo and reporter’s last name on the press badge was not a message that The Free Press is “fake news,” though he does believe the news organization has a liberal bias.
He wore The Free Press badge because it was the hometown paper of the kids from St. Clair, he said.
The Free Press has championed First Amendment rights for decades and we’ve developed a thick skin for any kind of criticism, but Munson’s attempt at humor did a disservice to the young students he was attempting to enlighten.
Even if his intentions were in the Halloween spirit, the optics of a state legislator wearing such a suit sends a message about delegitimizing a critical institution of democratic government. That’s not a civics lesson.
Others also were not impressed.
In a statement, DFL Chairman Ken Martin said: “Munson’s stunt was beneath the dignity of his office and he owes an apology to the students and parents of St. Clair Elementary School, to his constituents, and to his colleagues in the Minnesota House of Representatives.”
The role of the press in democracy is a bipartisan idea. Former President Ronald Reagan was famous for his defense of the press.
President Donald Trump has, unfortunately, convinced otherwise reasonable people that we’d be better off without the press. He has unleashed an endless barrage of distortions about the press since he took office. Seemingly small antics such as posing as a “fake news” reporter feed that dangerous narrative.
When it comes to the role of the press in democracy, we’ll take what Trump and Munson think with a truckload of salt and stick with Thomas Jefferson who said:
“Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
Joe Spear is editor of The Free Press. Contact him at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com.
