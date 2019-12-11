It is not OK to bully another person — even a Packers fan — visitors from the Minnesota Vikings told Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Elementary School students.
“We all need to be on the same team when it comes to bullying,” Vikings cheerleader Hannah Frimanslund said during a stop-bullying rally Wednesday.
Vikings players appeared on a large video screen to talk to students about the types of bullying and how they can intervene when they witness bullying.
“First, use your words to say ‘no’ to a bully. Use your words to tell them to stop hurting,” wide receiver Adam Thielen said in one video.
After the presentation, developed in partnership with the PACER National Bullying Prevention Center, a student and a school staff member were called to the front for a surprise honor.
Fourth grader Brody Herbst and social worker Ashleigh Foster were chosen as the school’s standout “defenders of kindness.”
Brody said after the assembly that when he sees bullying happening he tries to step in and distract the classmate who is bullying by asking that classmate to play with him.
Principal Dan Beert said Brody has stepped in when he sees a classmate being bullied, invites classmates to play with him when they are alone on the playground, and helps classmates who are struggling with their classwork.
Foster said Brody “goes out of his way to make kids feel special.” She noted a time last spring when he gave an inflatable ball that he had won as a prize to an upset classmate. Brody now has an Vikings football inscribed with his name as his reward for being selected the student defender of kindness.
Foster was surprised with an even bigger reward: $500 sponsored by Country Financial to use at the school. She said after the assembly she was still too shocked to decide how to use the funds.
Beert said Foster helps foster a positive school climate both by working one-on-one and in small groups with approximately 150 students a week and by leading a committee that plans events that promote students’ social and emotional growth and celebrate their accomplishments.
As she mediates bullying and other conflicts between students, Foster said she strives to “empower them to solve it on their own” as much as possible.
