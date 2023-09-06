MANKATO — VINE Faith in Action has been awarded a $53,180 grant to help fund the nonprofit's dementia education and awareness programs.
Minnesota Board on Aging recently provided $750,000 in grants to 13 Minnesota organizations, including VINE, to help support people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
The grants are strategic investments that can make huge impacts for these organizations and the people they serve, Maureen Schneider, interim chair of the Minnesota Board on Aging, stated in a press release.
For small organizations, the funding makes the difference between keeping or losing a program or staff position, Schneider stated.
VINE provides dementia education as well as programs in brain health and training, memory screening and evidence-based caregiver education and depression support to residents of Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Watonwan and Nicollet counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.