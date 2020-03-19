MANKATO — If you thought the senior set wasn’t tech savvy, think again.
With COVID-19 on everyone’s minds, the folks at VINE Faith in Action did some brainstorming Monday. They knew they’d probably need to shut the place down for a while, but they also knew how critical it was for VINE clientele to stay active.
So they came up with the idea to provide some of their fitness programs streamable online via Facebook Live, a social media tool that allows users to broadcast live content to followers.
Paige Schuette, marketing and communications manager for VINE, said they weren’t sure how many people would “tune in” to their first video. But by the time the virtual exercise class was over, more than 800 viewers had popped their virtual heads in to check it out.
“That was much higher than we thought,” Schuette said. “That surprised us.”
As social distancing becomes the norm for now, some places are trying to offer their customers and clients the next best thing: virtual experiences.
While VINE is keeping in mind the needs of the community’s seniors, the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota — which is also closed — is getting it done for the younglings. This week the museum launched an initiative called CMSM at Home, a simple program consisting of Facebook posts promoting learning activities. Their aim is to help parents keep children engaged.
Rochelle Koberoski of the Children’s Museum said their goal was to try to provide some sort of programming presence to replace the fact that children won’t be able to physically come to the museum building.
“We have a lot of regular visitors who are finding it troublesome not to visit on a regular basis,” she said.
The CMSM at Home program, which can be seen on the museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages as well as its website, consists of a series of images parents can use to direct their children in play-based learning. The program started Tuesday and will continue for as long as the museum is closed to visitors.
“I’m really pleased with the presentation of the posts,” Koberoski said.
The museum is entering what is usually one of its busiest times of the year. Roughly 100,000 children come through the museum annually. Many come during busy times in the fall and spring when busloads of children arrive to scamper around the museum's highly entertaining interactive play areas.
While the virtual program is certainly not meant to replace the museum’s exhibits, it’s at least something.
“We feel that it's important because children learn through play," Koberoski said. "It's crucial to development. And making learning fun is what we’re all about.”
At VINE, program leaders are busy responding to the changing nature of the COVID-19 crisis. For now, VINE is maintaining transportation, respite care and meal services. But the community center itself, which includes the fitness center, is closed.
At that brainstorming meeting, they realized they’d already recorded some fitness and workout videos so that, if an instructor calls in sick, they can use the videos instead. That conversation soon grew to include the possibility of using Facebook Live.
“Some people actually joined Facebook just so they could watch on Facebook Live,” Schuette said.
On Wednesday they offered a strength training class where they taught people how to use a wall or chair to mimic exercises they'd been doing in the fitness center.
“(Thursday) we offered cardio strength, tomorrow we’ll be offering yoga,” she said. "We’re kind of flying by the seat of our pants a little bit.”
Feedback so far has been great, she said. One woman commented she was doing the virtual Zumba class in her kitchen.
But like everyone else, Schuette said, they’re anxiously awaiting the time when they can welcome people back to VINE.
“Typically we want people to come to our building,” she said. “You know, they make new friends, strike up a conversation with a stranger. There’s a lot of people who gather and talk after class.”
