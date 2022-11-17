MANKATO — Mankato Clinic Foundations awarded $63,000 in total to eight community organizations in its latest round of grants.
The majority of funding comes from the clinic's physicians for health and wellness initiatives in the Mankato area. They award grants on a quarterly basis after reviewing applications.
The full list of recipients, according to a release, includes:
• $7,500 to VINE Faith in Action for health and wellness programming
• $6,000 annually from 2023 to 2027 to Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund for its JZ Caring Box program
• $5,000 to Good Counsel Learning Center for scholarships
• $5,000 to Lutheran Social Service of MN for meals for seniors
• $5,000 to South Central Minnesota Food Recovery for healthful ready-made meals for families in need
• $4,000 to Miracle League of North Mankato for wheelchair basketball
• $3,500 to Camp Sweet Life Adventures for events for children with diabetes
• $3,000 to Aging Services for Communities for transportation to help people stay in homes
The next grant application deadlines are Dec. 1 and March 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.