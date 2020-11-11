MANKATO — With VINE founder Pam Determan set to retire in December, the nonprofit announced a new executive director Wednesday.
Melinda Wedzina accepted the position and will take the helm Monday, according to a release from VINE.
Wedzina previously founded and led Feeding our Communities Partners for six years, was CEO at MRCI and serves on several boards.
“To say I am excited to join the talented team at VINE is an understatement,” she stated in the release. “With all that is happening in our personal and public lives right now, there is no place I’d rather be than working with an organization that is focused on the health and well-being of a large sector of our local population.”
Determan announced her retirement earlier this year, setting off a search for her replacement starting in July. VINE started as Determan's graduate school project in 1995.
Her last day with VINE will be Dec. 1. The nonprofit is encouraging people to send cards to 421 E. Hickory St. in Mankato ahead of a retirement party after the COVID-19 pandemic.
