MANKATO — Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging Inc. recently awarded VINE Faith in Action three grants totaling $285,287.
The awards are funded under Title III of the Older Americans Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.
The MNRAAA grants help make it possible for VINE to serve caregivers, those experiencing depression and refugee and immigrant elders, VINE’s Program Director Adam Massmann stated in a press release.
"MNRAAA is excited to be partnering with VINE to continue and expand services to older adults and caregivers in our 27 county area," MNRAAA Executive Director Jason W. Swanson stated in the press release.
These services are integral to keeping older adults in their communities and as independent as possible, Swanson stated.
Older American Act funds are administered by MNRAAA, the state-designated Area Agency on Aging in the 27 counties of southwest Minnesota.
