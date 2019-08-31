Pam Determan doesn’t want to hear something isn’t possible.
If she did, the VINE Adult Community Center likely wouldn’t be where it is today.
The nonprofit’s longtime executive director took a bold step to transform an old county building into a five-story community center for adults in 2010. While the county sold the building to VINE for $1, millions were needed for the renovation.
Doubts swirled around the idea, but she said they only fueled her desire to make the community center a reality.
“The thing they didn’t know about me is if someone says that, bring it on,” she said.
Her vision for the space and the robust programming surrounding it recently earned her a place on AARP’s 50 over 50 list for 2019. The list recognizes Minnesotans over the age of 50 for achievements in their communities.
“For me what’s important about this award is our community acknowledging the fact that people over age 50 have value,” Determan, 66, said.
The AARP awards describe Determan as a “dynamo” committed to helping others “age to the max.” The description further highlights her work bringing a literacy program for immigrants, respite care, meal deliveries and a transportation program to VINE.
Linda Good, a VINE member, said in an email she nominated Determan because she sees the value VINE brings to Mankato.
“She is a true advocate for the seniors in our community,” she said. “Her vision started as a graduate school project and grew from organizing volunteers into the present array of services offered at VINE.”
Determan has a masters degree in gerontology, or aging, an interest she says dates back even to her youth. She was born at least 13 years after her siblings, which meant spending a lot of time with older aunts and uncles. Her father was also a model for supporting family, so she remembers learning by example the value of helping grandparents.
“It was hardwired into me,” she said.
Many of VINE’s services arose from Determan’s own experience as a caregiver for her family. She and her husband were at one point simultaneously raising five boys and caring for her ailing father.
Being thrust into a caretaker role highlighted what scarce resources there were in Mankato for people like her. The few outlets she had for respite came when neighbors offered to help keep her father company.
VINE now formally provides what Determan’s neighbors were informally doing. The nonprofit’s respite center gives caretakers a day off to recharge.
VINE’s 36,000-square-feet facility at 421 East Hickory Street makes programs like this possible. Determan’s programming ideas, however, date back to when the nonprofit operated out of a basement at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Craig Sinning, one of VINE’s early board members, said Determan’s tirelessness and hard work helped see the organization through its earliest years.
“Without her it would not have gotten started,” he said.
Determan led the nonprofit to a Third Avenue location before VINE replaced the Summit Center, Mankato’s senior center located in the bottom half of the current Blue Earth County Historical Society building. Karen Christy, VINE’s wellness coordinator who worked at the Summit Center, said much-needed program changes immediately followed.
Educational and health and wellness programs complemented the Bingo and card playing. And numbers rose, going from weekly participation numbers in the 50s to more than 500 within five years.
It quickly became apparent VINE needed more space. Karl Friedrichs, a longtime VINE board member and current president, said Determan suggested the nonprofit approach the county about buying the Nichols building on Hickory Street.
Although the building was slated for demolition, he said the board was shocked the county gave the OK. Christy said she remembers many people didn’t expect VINE’s idea to actually happen.
“When she was talking about that it was exciting, and also a little scary because when you take those kinds of risks it’s hard to convince people sometimes,” she said.
The VINE Adult Community Center eventually opened in 2014. While the building was a triumph for the organization, Determan is quick to point out it came with greater responsibilities. Larger operating budgets require huge fundraising pushes and grant writing campaigns.
Determan’s doggedness helped complete the building, with a pool and fifth floor project among the bigger pieces completed in recent years. The building’s mortgage, though, is still outstanding.
Determan joked someone writing a check for the roughly $4 million remainder would be the fastest way to get her to retire. Donations have so far knocked the figure down from $10 million.
Friedrichs said the board knows how hard Determan works to keep the nonprofit going, citing her grant writing and fundraising abilities in particular. He called her the “heart and soul” of VINE.
“Her vision has certainly gotten us to where we are today and continues to keep us moving forward,” he said.
Determan credited the team around her for both VINE’s current position and the award she recently received.
“I’m happy to accept that award on behalf of all the people who made VINE possible,” she said.
