MANKATO — Connie Timmerman remembers feeling a mixture of relief and elation when she heard VINE's Adult Respite Center was opening again.
The day center closed for a few months starting in March due to COVID-19 restrictions. It hasn’t yet returned to its pre-pandemic hours but has gradually expanded availability to four hours per day Monday through Friday.
For Timmerman and other caregivers of people with progressive illnesses, those hours are a chance to recharge while their loved ones socialize.
She and her father, 91, care for her mother, Francie Wittrock, who has stage 4 Alzheimer’s disease. Timmerman was putting in 60 hours per week caring for her when the respite center was closed.
With the center back open, she’s been able to start a new career and finish up projects she postponed. Her father is less stressed as well, she said.
“It gives both my father and I a break from the high demands,” Timmerman said. “And it gives her the ability to be in contact with other people and other environments, and to do things she wouldn’t normally do at our house like crafts.”
Like Timmerman, Susan Ackerman is a caregiver whose mother, Marilyn Brightman, has Alzheimer's and attends the respite center. Ackerman described the resource as “life altering” for caregivers.
“She would be in a nursing home if it wasn’t for programs like this,” she said.
She initially wasn't sure if her mother would take to the respite center when she started bringing her there about a year ago. It turned out her mom loved it, from the crafts to the meals to the people.
Brightman's condition prevents her from remembering the respite center staff's names. But she knows their faces and knows it's somewhere she's been before.
It's reassuring to step away for a few hours knowing she's in safe hands, Ackerman said. Her mom comes home happy, while the break helps Ackerman step back in as a caregiver afterward.
“That allows us those moments, those moments of joy,” she said, adding those moments increase in frequency when the respite center is open.
She found out about the center through Sandi Lubrant of the Singing Hills Chorus for people with dementia and their families. Timmerman heard about it through a social worker, and she hopes more people find out about how helpful it is.
“It is a relief that we don’t have to worry about her wandering off or not getting enough attention,” she said. "They are fabulous."
Respite center staff are hopeful the state will allow expanded hours soon, said Mary Wichtendahl, a licensed social worker who directs the respite center. Bringing back volunteers eventually would be another step back to normalcy, as they used to bring in therapy pets to visit along with other activities.
Social isolation during the months when the center was closed resulted in conditions progressing, Wichtendahl said. The respite center kept in touch through phone calls and care baskets.
Wichtendahl hopes more families find out about the resource. Many, she said, don't find out about it until their loved one's condition worsens.
"With dementia people wait too long," she said. "They think they're not there yet and unfortunately by the time they bring in the person they’ve progressed so much that it might not work out."
VINE is highlighting the program as part of National Adult Day Services Week. Timmerman and Ackerman were among the family members who submitted write-ups on the positive impacts the respite center has had on them and their family members.
Speaking about what she wrote, Ackerman called the program and the people who run it "top-notch."
"This is one of the best programs around here,” she said. “I couldn’t do it without them."
