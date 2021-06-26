HENDERSON — It's possible that, in the history of the world, Tom Graham is the only person to have ever uttered the precise words: "I'm the Sauerkraut Days Tractor Ride Committee chairman."
Having done the job every summer through sun and clouds, drought and flood, Graham knows the 40-mile route, he knows the vintage farm machines, and he knows the type of people who show up to participate. Although some of the riders are hobbyists, including a Virginia resident who keeps his tractors in storage in rural Le Sueur, the majority are closely connected to farming.
So following a dry spring threatening to become a drought-plagued summer, Graham figured few would complain if it rained on their parade.
"Most in the ride would probably love an inch of rain on Saturday morning."
The predicted showers arrived when the line of nearly 60 tractors, almost all of them cab-less antiques that left their drivers utterly exposed to the elements, approached the halfway point of their four-and-a-half-hour ride. They departed from the Pioneer Power Showgrounds east of Le Sueur at about 8:45 a.m. and meandered at 10-12 mph through farm country to Union Hill and Belle Plaine.
After Belle Plaine, the tractors left their natural habitat and puttered down into the Minnesota River Valley at Blakeley, rumbling along the forested Minnesota River Valley Scenic Byway to Henderson.
The rain fell harder and harder as the tractors neared Henderson, and only a few folks lined Main Street to see the show. But the people behind the wheels — mostly but not entirely men, mostly but not entirely gray-haired, and mostly but not entirely economically connected to the health of the parched soybean and corn fields — were not complaining about getting drenched.
"Most of us, I think, were pretty glad," said LeRoy Buck of rural Henderson.
"Even though we got wet, I didn't hear any complaints," added Richard Ostendorf of Pemberton.
The gentle showers, free of wind and hail, were much needed. And Buck, Ostendorf and the other drivers appear to be incapable of grumpiness when they're on the seat of a tractor.
"Camaraderie and seeing the scenery," Ostendorf said. "What's really neat about it, you get in the middle (of the pack) and you look both ways, all you see is tractors, tractors, tractors."
And it's quite the rainbow of farm machinery. Despite the long history in farm country of tractor-brand chauvinism, the Sauerkraut Days Tractor Ride requires people to put any bigotry aside.
"There's red guys, there's green guys, orange guys, yellow, everybody else," Graham said. "We welcome all colors."
So Ostendorf, driving a green Oliver 77, could look forward and back and see the prairie gold oranges of Minneapolis Molines, the Persian oranges of Allis Chalmers, the reds of Farmalls and Internationals, the greens and yellows of John Deeres, and the reds and blues of Fords. There were tractors from the 1930s, many from the '50s and a few from later in the 20th century.
It's enough of a spectacle, even on a rainy day, to prompt kids to sprint down farm driveways and draw people from their small-town homes to watch and wave.
"A lot of spectators come out and watch us in those little burgs," said Graham, who led the ride in a late-1970s International 3388. He collects vintage farm equipment and figures he has about a dozen that could make the 40-mile trip, but the International is a favorite.
The tractor he throttled up at the start of the ride 21 years ago — a 1959 International 660 — is still at it, driven by his nephew and farming partner Bob Graham.
Buck had a second tractor in the line, too, a 1937 John Deere driven by his son Danny. That machine is almost the same one that got Buck hooked eight decades ago. He remembers the first time his father let him get behind the controls of their 1936 John Deere, back when he was eight or nine years old.
Asked if he liked it from the start, Buck simply answered, "Yeah," but he was smiling at the 80-year-old memory.
All these years later, he still looks for an excuse to climb onto a tractor and has participated in the last 19 Sauerkraut Days Tractor Rides. He has tentative plans to make it 20 next June: "If I'm around, I will."
There's a good chance Graham, 72, won't be handing off his unique title to someone else, either.
"Every year I kind of say, 'Boy, this should be the last year. I should pawn it off on somebody else.'"
But then he finds himself at the controls of the lead tractor, he sees the farm kids and the small-town spectators gathering to watch some agricultural heritage pass by, and he turns and glances over his shoulder.
"You look back and see a row of 45 to 50 tractors behind you, that kind of makes it worthwhile," he said. "It's pretty rewarding."
For the people who witness the tractor ride, it's a long, slow-moving reminder, too, of what drew their ancestors to the Minnesota River Valley and the surrounding prairies.
"It's the memory and knowledge of our rich agricultural history in the Minnesota River valley. They think, 'Yeah, this is what our country was about 40 to 50 years ago.'"
Only once has that reminder not been offered.
Even in 2014, when the traditional 40-mile route had to be scrapped because flooding had closed most routes into Henderson, the tractors gathered just west of Henderson and drove about a mile on the only dry road into town.
"It was enough that we could call it a tractor ride," Graham said. "... It was 19 in a row until last year."
In 2020, like so many other traditions, the event was wiped out by the pandemic.
This year, it was back on the traditional route and it ended with the traditional reward for everyone who completed the ride: Free pop, brats and sauerkraut at Bender Park. There, in a large picnic shelter, riders talked tractors and reminisced about farming while listening to polkas performed by George's Concertina Band, accompanied by the patter of a welcome rain.
"It's great to have everybody back at Sauerkraut Days," Graham said. "We've been quiet for about a year, and it's time to get rolling again."
