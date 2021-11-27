The Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum in Little Falls will host an interactive virtual remembrance program 7 p.m. Dec. 7 to mark the 80th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
The virtual program will include brief remarks by Pearl Harbor survivor Don Ollom, an account by local author Danny Spewak of how the University of Minnesota football team responded to the attack, and a countdown of major events to that fateful morning as chronicled by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Steve Twomey.
Organizations taking part also include the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad, Navy League of the United States, Global Minnesota, Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and The Dakotas and the United Veterans Legislative Council of Minnesota.
Register to receive the zoom link and be part of the remembrance event at: mn.gov/mdva/news/events.
