MANKATO — Fitness instructors in Mankato collaborated on a new website to help people stay physically active while sheltering at home.
The Move Mankato page features a mix of free and paid home workouts led by instructors from several area fitness centers.
With gyms shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the site promotes wellness while helping instructors reach existing and new members, said Stephanie Fischer of the Mankato YMCA.
“The fitness industry can be very competitive,” she said. “But during this time it felt like a good opportunity to collaborate because we all want to get through this to the other side.”
Fischer came up with the idea, partnering with Profile by Sanford to enlist eight fitness centers so far. Some post daily workouts on Facebook or Youtube, others offer free trials, and the hope is people will get enough out of it to become members now or once gyms open again.
She and her husband, Nick, have both been leading live streamed classes through the YMCA.
Nick videoed his Les Mills GRIT cardio workout outside their home Thursday.
In front of a phone stationed on a high stand, he welcomes familiar names signing in before beginning the class. He then shouts out instructions, pausing in between sets to approach the camera and offer motivation.
Switching from a gym studio to the driveway has been an interesting adjustment, he said. Each instructor from the YMCA and elsewhere has had to get creative finding space for their virtual classes.
So many people are having to re-establish their consistency and routines these days, said Dawn Naples, health promotions specialist at Profile by Sanford. The disruption makes maintaining wellness even more important.
“More than ever, now is the time to reap the benefits of physical activity,” she said. “Not just for physical but for mental reasons.”
Workouts available through the site range from barre to zumba to kettlebells. The full list of fitness centers involved as of Friday is:
•AR Fitness for Women
•Farrell’s Extreme Body Bodyshaping
•Fitness for $10
•JP Fitness
•Kato CrossFit
•Mankato Family YMCA
•Studio E
•VINE Adult Community Center
The movemankato.com site is still a work in progress, as the organizers hope to bring more fitness centers on board to add more classes. On top of workouts, they’re looking into adding meditation and other wellness options.
Hopefully, Naples said, the site offers motivation for all those staying in.
“Life is on hold, but health doesn’t have to be,” she said
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.