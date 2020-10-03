MANKATO — Local organizers of Mankato’s Indigenous People’s Day have moved the four-day observance’s activities online.
Although it’s a disappointing move to make, committee members found a switch to virtual events a necessary precaution to take against the spread of COVID-19. Organizer Julie Dempster sees a silver lining resulting from the changes for the city’s third annual holiday observance of its Indigenous community.
“What’s nice about this year is that we can reach out beyond Mankato,” Dempster said.
Slated Oct. 8-12, Indigenous People’s Day will offer educational programming from an Indigenous perspective and celebrate the heritage of people who’ve been on the continent for thousands of years, including those who’ve long made Minnesota their home.
Mankato city leaders passed a resolution in 2018 to mark Indigenous People’s Day in the community on the second Monday each October. The observance is an alternative to setting aside a day to honor Christopher Columbus as the discoverer of America.
“Educating people about why Indigenous Day is important; so is discussing what happened to Indigenous people in Columbus’ time,” said Megan Heutmaker, a Dakota woman and director of American Indian Affairs for Minnesota State University.
Heutmaker serves on the Indigenous People’s Day committee. She offered a glass-half-full perspective about the local celebration being offered via Facebook. The online option has the potential for multitudes of viewers.
“And it’s kinda nice (the virtual programming). You will be able to set a time for when you want to engage in programming, at a time that’s convenient for you.”
The committee is inviting the public to also view the creativity and talents of Indigenous people.
Bluedog band’s virtual performance will include a song written specifically for 2020 Indigenous People’s Day. The Minneapolis-based Indigenous group has performed at MSU several times and was slated to be in Mankato for the 2019 event.
“We had to cancel — it was freezing cold,” Heutmaker said.
Weather won’t get in the way of their online gig. There is no registration fee to listen to Bluedog’s Friday concert or to participate in the any of the Indigenous People’s Day activities.
Committee members are seeking ways to raise funds to continue the event. The hope is that viewers will make donations toward future events. There is no income from product sales — no commemorative hats, T-shirts or buttons available for purchase.
“In the past, personal donations covered everything ... This is our second year as a nonprofit we’ve had to operate with actual money.”
Dempster, who is a descendant of German and Welsh ancestors, hopes for large numbers of all types of people to participate in this year’s events. She remembers the excitement witnessed at one live 2019 event.
“Last year’s community panel at Minnesota State University was so full (of attendees), it was standing-room only.”
