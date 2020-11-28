NEW PRAGUE — Santa will mostly be staying at the North Pole this holiday season.
Under the new round of pandemic restrictions in Minnesota, Santa meet and greets are not allowed at businesses and certain entities like malls, farms and restaurants. The River Hills Mall had to cancel their annual in-person Santa events this year.
This restriction and the pandemic has forced Santas like Kurt Martell to get creative.
Martell is now offering virtual visits. He will don his Santa garb and play guitar for children on Zoom.
The New Prague resident is one of the Santas who often performs in Mankato this time of year. Instead, he is mostly working out of his home. Martell and his daughter built Santa’s workshop in his basement, equipped with gift-wrapped presents and a lit up Christmas tree that can be seen in the background of his Zoom visits.
He’s still performing because he “loves watching people respond and know that they are enjoying themselves.”
Martell began performing as Santa in the late 1990s. He had been working as a clown at a Perkins in Burnsville when was asked if he’d be willing to be Santa as well.
He met with some Santa associates to learn the ropes and bought a Santa suit from Pennsylvania, which he still wears today. Since then, Martell visits businesses, events and families, asking children what they want for Christmas and playing sing-along songs on his guitar.
“The guitar adds a bit of flare to the visits, so I’m not just going in there and doing pictures and going ‘ho ho ho’ and gifts and stuff,” Martell said. He practices guitar for a half-hour every night to keep his fingers in shape.
“Eventually I know I will be called to come play again,” he said.
Martell is fairly fit, so he wears padding to help give him a jolly belly when he is Santa. He also bleaches his salt and pepper beard every fall to help get into character. Because he is unable to bleach his beard at a hairdresser without taking off his mask, Martell had to forgo the white beard this year.
He typically does 30 events as Santa a season, although he has lost many of his usual clients with the lack of large gatherings and get-togethers this year.
He said he misses the interactions and being around people during the holidays. He loves making people happy when he is Santa.
Many of Martell’s regular clients canceled this year because of the pandemic, but some are having Martell visit virtually. Martell has also picked up some new clients since some other Santas have forgone all visits this season.
Martell said he is lucky he is retired from his main profession as a paraprofessional because he doesn’t have to rely on the income from his performing work. Martell also spotlights as Hermey the Clown during the rest of the year.
Performing virtually is a new experience for Martell. He said he is a little bit anxious about “pandemic-Santa-ing” but he has been practicing hosting Zoom events so he is prepared for his first virtual visit this Sunday.
“I’m just hoping that it all comes together,” he said.
It’s been a hard year for Martell. His wife Vicky, who helps Martell with the music part of his performances, passed away from leukemia in February.
“Vicky was my soul and inspiration. Indeed the brains of the operation,” he said.
Her legacy lives on in his work, though — Martell has Vicky’s guitar in his Santa workshop and plays it during his virtual visits.
It will be a different holiday season without the usual Santa meet and greets, but Martell and other Santas are still working to bring joy to kids this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.