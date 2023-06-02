MANKATO — Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership is sponsoring a virtual storytelling workshop 1 p.m. Saturday as part of sharing people's stories of home during the nonprofit's observance of NeighborWorks America Week.
During the free workshop, professional Minnesota storytellers Laura Packer and Loren Niemi will provide guidance to participants regarding telling their own stories of home. Breakout sessions in beginning storytelling and audience engagement are planned during the workshop.
To request access to the workshop's link, send an email to: lillianl@swmhp.org.
For more information, go to: www.facebook.com/swmhp or call 836-1625.
