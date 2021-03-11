MANKATO — Mankato secondary schools will continue in-person learning but district officials are concerned by a jump in COVID-19 cases at the middle and high schools.
There were 29 confirmed cases recorded across the district over the past week and 383 students and staff were placed on quarantine.
That is up from eight cases and 88 quarantines the prior week.
“If the pace of the most recent spread continues, we will be left with no other choice but to move to more restrictive learning models in some schools,” says an announcement released by the district Thursday night.
Nine of the cases and 201 of the quarantines are at East High School, according to a school announcement Wednesday.
The number of quarantines are so high, the announcement states, because the state now permits students to be seated 3 feet apart while quarantines are still required for everyone seated within 6 feet of an infected person.
The secondary schools switched from two days a week to four days a week of in-person learning on Feb. 25, a few days after the state announced an easing of the social distancing requirement to 3 feet.
East High School is among nine area schools that have had outbreaks of five or more cases in recent weeks, according to state data. Other schools that made the list are: St. Peter High School, St. Clair Secondary, New Ulm High School, Jefferson Elementary in New Ulm, New Ulm Area Catholic Schools, Blue Earth Area Secondary, United South Central High School and Tri City United High School.
There were 554 cases reported across all of Minnesota’s school over the past week, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to over 15,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.