MANKATO — Area businesses are scrambling to keep employees healthy, make plans for alternative work arrangements, and at the same time dealing with the beginning of supply-chain disruptions and reduced sales.
"At the top of our mind is the health and well-being of our team members and clients, so we're doing whatever we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said John Hemstock, chief talent and technology officer at Compeer Financial, formerly AgStar.
Toby Begnaud, chief operating officer at Jones Metal in Mankato, said they too have beefed up protocols to help safeguard their 90 employees.
"As a company we're promoting site cleanliness, workstation cleanliness. We bought a lot of supplies and we're diligently wiping down conference rooms and surfaces."
Begnaud said disruptions in the market are beginning to have an impact. "From the business side there's definitely some apprehension from customers. Purchase volumes are slowing down."
And, he said, they're starting to hear from customers who are trying to protect their employees and don't want sales people or others visiting their offices.
"On the supply-chain side, we're starting to see some random products we can't get. Tuesday we had a handle we can buy and have in a week normally, now it's 12 weeks lead time because it's made in China."
Jones, which has many military contracts, buys much of its steel from the U.S. or countries certified by the military. It doesn't buy steel from China.
But Begnaud said the fact other companies can't find the steel they need from China means there are concerns domestic steel is getting bought up, depleting supplies.
Even some incidental items are beginning to be in short supply. Begnaud said they went to buy an iPhone — most of which are made in China — and found the local store was out.
He said Jones Metal has changed policies about employees being out with illness, making it more flexible, allowing them to take unpaid days or vacation and holiday days if out ill, and not worrying about an attendance violation.
"We met and said let's keep our colleagues safe and community safe. If you have a fever or symptoms, stay home," he said.
"That Midwestern work ethic of 'I can work through this' doesn't play out well now."
He said they're making some contingencies to allow people to work from home but says that's difficult in manufacturing. "It's tough when 70% of what we do, you have to be on site."
Ready for home work
Hemstock said Compeer, which works mostly with agriculture clients, is in a good position to allow employees to work from home if needed while keeping the business running smoothly.
"As far as IT, we're really fortunate to have some great infrastructure that allows our team members to work from home. We're encouraging team members to work from home if they don't feel well."
They're also encouraging clients to use online banking, e-signature technology and the Compeer customer portal to do business with them when possible.
Hemstock said they've done a company-wide test, having employees work from home to ensure they can do the work they need to accomplish.
Compeer has 200 employees in two buildings in Mankato and a total of 1,200 in all locations.
Hemstock said that while they haven't seen any business slowdown from the farmers and agribusiness customers they serve, the roiling financial markets and uncertain future are a concern.
The volatility of financial markets means Compeer needs to react quickly to make good financial decisions on loans and other transactions.
He said that while the virus is on everyone's mind, their farm clients have been more affected by ongoing trade issues and low commodity prices.
But Hemstock said as time goes on, he suspects farmers and other agribusiness customers could see disruptions in logistics for moving crops and livestock and getting parts for machinery or other equipment.
"Any equipment will have multiple parts from around the world."
