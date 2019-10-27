The city just came off of another successful Mankato Marathon, with thousand of runners enjoying the beauty of our river valley.
That deep valley is thanks to the Minnesota River, what geologists call the Glacial River Warren, the ancient river that carved deep into the earth as torrents of glacial melt water tore across the state for hundreds of years.
Appreciation of the long neglected river has increased in recent decades, but it still isn’t widely used for recreation.
We have bike races and rambles, triathlons and foot races in the valley, so why not river races or regattas?
Back in the ‘70s, Mankato State University students had an annual river regatta. Kids cobbled together rafts made of anything and everything, from truck tire inner tubes to plastic barrels and plywood, with the only standard equipment on all being a case or keg of beer.
One thing about having the current carry you along a winding river is it takes a lot longer than driving up the Judson Bottom Road from Sibley Park to Judson — a fact many of the regatta crews didn’t take into account. A couple of hours into the float — with the beer often depleted and only at the halfway point or less — the sailors often had a long, beer-hazed trip ahead of them in the hot sun.
By the time the crafts came into Sibley Park it was motley crews on disintegrating rafts. Sheriff’s boats helped pull rafts to shore so they didn’t bypass Mankato.
Which, not surprisingly, is why the sheriff eventually put an end to the annual ritual.
The biggest challenge to having some kind of canoe/kayak races or more leisurely regatta event is the higher river levels we’ve seen in recent years.
Higher, faster moving water can be intimidating to the casual boater. But there are plenty of skilled paddlers who would love racing down the river here. The Mankato Paddling & Outings Club has loads of pro paddlers who’ve conquered countless river trips.
Joe Michel, who lives near Judson, spent a lifetime building and racing canoes around the country. He once told of canoeing down the river here during one of its epic spring floods, which closed the Judson bridge as water was pushing up against the bridge deck.
He came downstream, pulled up to the bridge and lifted his canoe over the railing, where a deputy patrolling the closed bridge asked him what what he was doing. “He said you can’t canoe this,” Michel recalled. “I said why not, it’s the same river, just higher,” as he threw his canoe over the downriver side of the bridge and continued on his way.
There are canoe and kayak races around the state, some on placid lakes, others on whitewater rivers. Some triathlon races substitute a swimming leg for a paddling leg. Some are for serious racers, others a more relaxed outing. Maybe a rubber duck race for kids.
The Veterans Memorial Bridge would be a fine place for a finish line, with boaters getting ashore at Riverfront Park, with the new Ardent Mills silo mural as a backdrop. Banners from the bridge, or maybe strung from the flood wall in North Mankato to the wall in Mankato, would bolster intercity collaboration.
The flood walls have always been a deterrent to fully enjoying the river, but there’s plenty of room on the walking path inside the floodwall for spectators to watch the paddlers/floaters come in.
As long as they ban beer kegs on the crafts, the Kato-North Kato River Races could be a lot of fun.
