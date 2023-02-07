MANKATO — A woman with more than a decade of public relations and marketing experience has been hired as the new director of Visit Mankato.
Greater Mankato Growth said Ashlee White has worked in the travel, hospitality, music/entertainment, health care and consumer product sectors.
She has worked with tourism boards around the world including the Israel Ministry of Tourism, Visit Tucson, Visit Wales, Visit South Walton and Los Cabos Tourism.
She has also led comprehensive communications efforts for hotels, restaurants, events and attractions.
After graduating from Minnesota State University, she spent nearly a decade working in New York City, before moving back to Mankato.
“I believe her extensive tourism and destination marketing background will allow her to hit the ground running in this role and make a positive impact for our community, ” Jessica Beyer, president & CEO of GMG said in a statement.
“With her experience working with domestic and international tourism boards, Ashlee will bring a fresh, global perspective to our community,” Trisha Duncan, chair, said in a statement.
White holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications, with an emphasis in public relations and a minor in marketing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.