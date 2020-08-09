MANKATO — Lunches and hugs are out, while dividers, spacing and masks are in as area churches and mortuaries resume visitations and funeral services.
Kevin Satre, owner of Mankato Mortuary, said visitations at funeral homes are starting again, with mortuaries limiting building capacity to 50% and taking a variety of other precautions, including keeping visitors separate from family members as they move through the line.
“At cemeteries, if it’s nice weather, you can do up to 250 (people) with social distancing, so that works out nicely.”
He said that some churches aren’t yet holding funeral services, but the ones that are have stringent plans in place to protect visitors and family members.
“We run our rules in our facilities, and the churches set the rules in their church.”
The Rev. John Kunz of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Mankato said trying to keep people safe during such an emotional event is tough for everyone.
“The visitation is tough because people want to express sorrow and it’s tempting to want to hug people. But the families are doing pretty well (with precautions),” Kunz said.
While funeral services are resuming in a limited way, those who had to postpone them earlier in the pandemic are still facing an uncertain future.
On April 5, 68-year-old Kasota resident Joe Pete died at his home after months of medical issues. The family had a small gathering at the Kilkenny cemetery for a burial.
“It’s all we could do,” said Terry Schloesser, who is married to Joe’s daughter Tina. “It was just my wife’s family that was there.”
He said it was tough not being able to have friends and relatives of his father-in-law come to mourn with the family. “That’s why we’re hoping to do something later.”
They’re tentatively planning a Mass and celebration of Pete’s life in late September at St. Mary’s Church in Le Center. “But we don’t know what’s going to happen by then with the coronavirus. If there’s a second wave, who knows?”
Dividers a new norm
When Mankato Mortuary sets up for a visitation, they install a strap divider on stanchions to keep visitors at a distance from the family members of the deceased.
“We keep people spaced out. The mask (order from the state) has helped, too,” Satre said. “And we aren’t doing lunches, for sure. We’re doing things a lot different.”
Satre said that at a recent funeral they handled in Iowa the family wanted a lunch served. “So we went to a caterer and did box lunches.”
He said that with no lunches being held at their funeral homes they are able to spread people out even more as they wait to visit family members by using rooms usually used for lunches.
If it’s a larger visitation, they keep track of how may people are in the funeral home and let more in as others leave. But Satre said he senses fewer people are coming to visitations, funeral services and burials. “Some people just aren’t comfortable coming.”
Kunz, too, said more people are viewing services online and sending condolences to the family online.
Satre said some families are choosing private, family-only services. “But that can still be 50 or 60 people if it’s a larger family.”
He said they are starting to handle some funerals that were put off during the early months of the pandemic when the stay-at-home order was in place.
Churches adapt
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is large, normally able to seat 800 people.
“Now our space would hold 150 with the proper spacing,” Kunz said.
Under state rules the church could technically be at 50% capacity, but Kunz said that to provide 6-foot spacing between pews, only every third pew is open.
“We do have overflow in the basement with (video) screens where we could hold 50 more people,” Kunz said.
He said attendees have been good about wearing masks and following other safety rules. “But you can’t control everything.”
Kunz said that early in the pandemic he did burials in the cemetery with just a few family members present. He said a few of those are now having funeral services, but not a lot.
“They’re not rushing back to that yet.”
Church attendance low
Kunz said that while churches can now hold normal worship services, many parishioners clearly are uncomfortable returning to church.
“People are not flocking back. We’d have 900 to 1,000 (people) for our three services on the weekends; now we still have three services and we get 200 to 250 per weekend.”
Kunz said he’s uncertain if people will return to worship services in the same numbers even after the pandemic is over.
“I think it’s going to be different. I think spiritually people are staying in touch in different ways. But they do miss the community, definitely. How that will express itself in the future is unknown. Maybe they won’t come back as much. I don’t know,” Kunz said.
“There was a trend before this, church attendance has dropped. Will this spur a greater interest in church or cause a further drop? It’s an interesting question.”
