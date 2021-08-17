NEW ULM — A man reportedly said the voices in his head told him to run after a plane, stop his vehicle in the middle of a highway and swerve at a passing motorist, then intentionally crash into a light pole.
A witness reported a shirtless man, later identified as Joshua Alan Lang, 42, of Sleepy Eye, chasing after a plane taking off from the New Ulm Airport Monday night.
At about 11:20 p.m. a man said he followed an erratic driver from New Ulm onto westbound Highway 14. The driver, also later identified as Lang, then stopped abruptly on the highway. When the complainant passed, Lang allegedly swerved at him and nearly ran him off the road.
When Lang reached Sleepy Eye, a police officer saw him make a sudden U-turn and hit a light pole.
Lang reportedly told an officer cameras were watching him and voices told him to chase a plane and cause a crash.
Lang was taken to the Sleepy Eye Medical Center but refused treatment. He was charged Tuesday in Brown County District Court with felony assault with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.