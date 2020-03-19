MANKATO — Volunteers and donated goods are needed to help with area efforts during the pandemic.
Greater Mankato United Way's team has established an ongoing list of organizations' emergency volunteer needs and requests for donations.
• Connections Shelter is seeking people to help out during its extended hours.
Potential volunteers may sign up at:
www.signupgenius.com/go/805094fadac29abf49-extended.
• The American Red Cross encourages all eligible donors to participate in blood drives.
Host locations are needed for the blood drives that aren't being classified as mass gatherings.
For more information, contact Red Cross spokesperson Leah Pockrandt at 360-2052 or send an email to: leah.pockrandt@redcross.org.
To find blood drive locations and make an appointment, visit: www.redcrossblood.org.
• Partners for Affordable Housing is seeking donations of items to fill shelter guests' basic needs.
People who'd like to donate items may contact Kirsten Becker at 387-2115, Ext. 4, or send an email to: kirsten@partnersforhousing.org
• The Salvation Army is seeking donations of supplies for its shelter and meal distribution programs.
It also is requesting containers of hand sanitizers and disinfecting sprays, disposable surgical masks and face masks.
Paper products, disposable plates (the single-well clam-shell styles) and cutlery packets are needed for use in packing grab-and-go lunches.
People who'd like to donate items may contact Leslie Johnson at 44-9261 or send an email to: leslie.johnson@salvationarmy.org.
Greater Mankato United Way's team will daily update an area needs link at: www.mankatounitedway.org/covid-19#needs.
Organizations may submit information about specific items needed and make volunteer requests by contacting Elizabeth Harstad by calling 345-4551 or sending an email to: ElizabethH@MankatoUnitedWay.org.
