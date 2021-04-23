MANKATO — On Earth Day ditches along area highways were no longer filled with snow, and weeds growing along roadways are shorter than they will be in maturity. Tons of litter discarded by motorists have been in full display since the the spring melt.
Renee Knudson’s response to seeing such ditch messes was to organize a volunteer group to pick up trash along Blue Earth County Road 86 on Thursday.
“I live in Madison Lake and I drive that road every day to work. One morning I said to myself, ‘What can a person do to get this garbage picked up? Can anybody adopt a highway?’ — I already volunteer with my company, Bolton & Menk, to clean up a stretch along Highway 14.”
Knudson’s service through her job is provided to Minnesota Department of Transportation’s 31-year-old Adopt a Highway beautification project that relies on volunteers to bag up refuse that’s been tossed along Minnesota roadways. Her new Earth Day project was sponsored by Blue Earth County.
She enlisted nine other volunteers from among her friends and family members to fill garbage bags as they walk with her along a designated 2-mile stretch of road northeast of Mankato.
More than 70 groups pick up trash from along Blue Earth County roads, said Sandy Preuss, a BEC highway department employee.
“We have even had groups of family members who want to do this to honor someone who’s passed away,” Preuss said.
Volunteers who sign up for county ditch-litter duty include church and college groups and employees of local businesses.
To take part in Blue Earth County’s two Adopt a Highway options, permits are required. Groups agree to either pick up litter three times a year for a minimum of two years or choose to volunteer for a one-time cleanup.
Volunteers donating their time and energy to MnDOT’s program this week included a Phi Kappa Psi group that cleaned a ditch section near Highway 68 Tuesday.
“This year, our groups have been able to get out there earlier,” said Anne Meyer, MnDOT’s public affairs administrator. MnDOT counts on thousands of Adopt a Highway volunteers.
“They take a chore off our list and that leaves more time for our MnDOT crews to focus on other work, like repairing guardrails,” she said.
In 2019, more than 3,800 volunteer groups, ranging from four to 25 people, spent an estimated 272,000 hours cleaning roadway ditches, picking up 40,000 bags of trash across Minnesota.
MnDOT volunteers are asked to commit to the program for at least two years and pick up litter on both sides of the roadway a minimum of twice a year. The average length of an adopted roadway is 2 miles. All volunteer slots are filled for Adopt a Highway sections in Greater Minnesota, but MnDOT will accept interested groups on its waiting list.
Paul Douglas Ebbenga, founder of the environmental nonprofit Blue Earth Project, is an organizer for a Highway 14 ditch cleanup activity between Nicollet and North Mankato Saturday afternoon. Members of the public may join in the activity to kickoff to a new season of events for Ebbenga’s organization.
Volunteers need to dress for the outdoors, bring their own drinking water and a pair of gloves. Garbage bags will be provided.
Blue Earth Project was founded as an effort increase awareness of river pollution and find solutions to improve the health of waterways.
This spring and summer, its members also will be clearing litter from designated streets, streams and lakes.
At the end of the year, some of the trash collected will be made into works of arts that will be entered in a contest, Ebbenga said.
