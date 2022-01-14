MANKATO — With a 9-inch snowfall in December as a practice run, south-central Minnesotans didn't seem too fazed by Friday's storm — not even the scores of volunteers who showed up for shoveling duty at an outdoor rink at Minnesota State University.
A winter storm warning was in effect until 9 p.m. Friday for Blue Earth, Waseca, Faribault, Martin and Freeborn counties, but as of 6 p.m. just 6 inches of snow had accumulated in Mankato with light snow still falling.
Schools canceled classes in the area, snow emergencies were declared in Eagle Lake, North Mankato and Le Sueur, and driving was a bit tricky. The Minnesota Department of Transportation listed portions of nine area highways as snow-packed at 4 p.m. By evening, the most-treacherous stretches had shifted to other segments, mostly west of Mankato.
Still, while MnDOT warned of vehicle crashes on westbound Highway 14 near Riverfront Drive and Highway 15 south of New Ulm, along with a spin-out on Highway 60 southwest of Lake Crystal, the State Patrol reported no injury crashes in the Mankato area. And the city of Mankato avoided closing even its steepest hillside streets, putting 23 plows in service during the early afternoon when snowfall rates were the highest.
Statewide, the Patrol at 5 p.m. had tracked 115 vehicle spin-outs, four jackknifed semis and 261 crashes. At that point, though, none of the crashes involved fatalities or serious injuries.
MnDOT's Mankato-based District 7 was advising that travel would still be risky overnight with snow-covered and icy roads and reduced visibility.
The National Weather Service had predicted 6-10 inches along the Minnesota River valley in western Minnesota and in south-central parts of the state before the storm moved out around 9 p.m. The forecasters appeared to have hit the mark. Along with the 6-inch total in the Mankato area as evening arrived, 7.5 inches were reported in St. Peter, 9 in Granite Falls and 10 in Garvin, near Marshall.
Whatever the total in Mankato turned out to be, supporters of Hockey Day Minnesota — the eight-day outdoor hockey extravaganza scheduled to start Sunday — were determined that zero inches would accumulate on the immaculate sheet of temporary ice on the Blakeslee Stadium football field.
Starting at 5:30 a.m., volunteers were at MSU to shovel the ice as soon as the first flakes fell, said Melissa Bradley, a member of the local organizing committee. At least 150 volunteers were expected to man the shovels throughout the day and into the evening.
Bradley said some businesses hauled employees to Blakeslee to pitch in. An online sign-up sheet also attracted volunteers for the two-hour shifts. Somebody named Jean Ann Hastings actually signed up for back-to-back morning shifts.
The job couldn't wait until the storm passes, Bradley said. (It has something to do with the ice becoming brittle if snow is allowed to remain on the surface.)
At around noon, the flakes were falling so fast that all hands were focused on the rink. When the snow eased up, the plan was to push some of the volunteers into the seating areas, which are expected to be mostly filled with spectators when Hockey Day culminates with a game featuring MSU's top-ranked men's team next Saturday.
"The ice is obviously very important but we also have to think about the bleachers, keeping them clean so it doesn't freeze," Bradley said.
The boys' hockey teams from both East and West high schools were scheduled to bring some young muscle to the job late in the day. But the organizers were grateful for the variety of people willing to help.
"Unbelievable," said David Wittenberg, co-chair of the organizing committee. "Another example of a community that comes together."
It was a chilly assignment with temperatures falling and winds rising throughout the day.
There's a 30% chance that more shoveling will be required on Sunday, according to the Weather Service. But after some slightly-above normal temperatures Sunday through Tuesday afternoon, hockey players and fans at Blakeslee will be advised to put on their best longjohns. An overnight low of zero Tuesday night/Wednesday morning will be followed by high temperatures of 6 and 3 on Wednesday and Thursday with lows dropping to -14 and -8. More typical mid-January temperatures are expected to return starting Friday.
