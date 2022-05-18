MANKATO — Volunteers traded their computers for paint brushes Wednesday as part of an annual week of community service in the Mankato area.
The Greater Mankato Area United Way's Week of Action began Monday and runs through Friday. The nonprofit connects companies interested in volunteering to local organizations in need of help.
While staining wood outside at Chesley Skate Park, volunteers from Consolidated Communications said the day was a nice change up from their typical work routine.
“It’s a gorgeous day, and a great day to be outside," Laura Wilson said. "It feels good to be helping, so it’s a nice change of pace."
As director of compensation at Consolidated, she said she'd probably be at her computer or on the phone working on projects if it were a standard day at work. Alongside her was financial analyst Miranda Honnette, who thought she'd usually be in a Zoom meeting right about then.
As the sun shined down on them, they said they were glad the company encourages volunteering.
“It’s nice that it’s supported and we can take time away from work to help out,” Wilson said.
Consolidated had about a dozen total volunteers helping at the skate park either in the morning or afternoon. The company has embraced Week of Action volunteering over the years, said Corporate Communications Manager Sam Gett, including projects at Habitat for Humanity and the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota.
Blethen Berens volunteers kicked of the Week of Action on Monday at the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society.
The United Way is still seeking volunteers for projects at nonprofits in May and June. Anyone interested should contact KarliD@mankatounitedway.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.