As a kid growing up on the shore of Madison Lake, Steve Schoeb helped his aunt monitor the spring ice melt for the Minnesota State Climatology Office. Just three years ago, she handed the reins over to Schoeb — now one of hundreds of volunteers across Minnesota who monitor lake ice conditions for the Department of Natural Resources.
Near the end of last week, Schoeb estimated about 95% of Madison Lake was still covered in ice. The median ice-out date — when no more ice is visible — for Madison Lake is April 5, and he forecasts it could still be a few more days before the ice is completely gone.
This week or so will be crucial, and for Schoeb, a lot busier. Once most of the lake is open water, Schoeb travels around the lake from different vantage points to see if any ice remains in the lake’s bays.
“Technically, it’s not ice free until there’s no visible ice,” he said. “It melts around the shore first, and then you have a big piece in the middle. Typically, the wind moves it, and the wave action breaks it up. When all the ice is gone from the shoreline that the wind is blowing it against, then it’s ice free.”
Peter Boulay, a state climatologist for the DNR, who collects ice-out data from volunteers across the state, said the state agency began collecting data with the help of about two dozen volunteers in 1967. Data collection for Madison Lake began in 1927.
Volunteers now monitor ice-out conditions for 700-800 Minnesota lakes annually as part of a multi-agency effort between the Minnesota DNR, State Climatology Office and the Minnesota Pollution Control agency. (https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/ice_out/index.html?year=median)
Boulay said the ice-out dates for Minnesota’s lakes are running about a week behind.
“Any day now I’m waiting for the phone to ring — Martin County is the first county to go out every year,” he said. “The first lake to go out is usually Iowa Lake, right on the border there in Martin County.”
Monitoring lakes in neighboring states like Iowa and Wisconsin are also a good indicator that southern Minnesota is next, he said.
“Right across the border in Spirit Lake, Iowa, they are out,” Boulay said. “So, that’s a good sign that we’re next. Also, in Madison, Wisconsin, one of their main lakes is not out yet and they usually go out before we do.”
While weather may be an important factor in lake ice melting, a lake’s depth, size and shape all play a role as well. Boulay places Minnesota’s lakes into three categories. The small, shallow lakes fewer than 20 acres are the first to go; the medium lakes, like Madison Lake, are next; and then the even larger lakes follow, such as Lake Minnetonka in the Twin Cities area.
Mille Lacs Lake, Minnesota’s largest contained within its borders, is in a category of its own. That lake’s immense size means the lakes around it typically become ice free about a week before Mille Lacs.
“It’s April 25 for Mille Lacs and the ones around it are April 17, or the really, tiny lakes at the beginning of April,” Boulay said. “It can range a lot. Really deep lakes go out later, especially up in the Boundary Waters. You can have two lakes next to each other — one is shallow, one is deep — and the shallow one will go out before the deep one.”
Boulay said one notable trend is the fluctuation of ice-out dates from year to year. But in general, lakes in Minnesota are freezing about nine days later in the fall and thawing four to five days earlier in the spring.
“So, on either end, we’re shrinking the season a bit,” Boulay said. “What we’ve (also) seen in the last 15 years is a wide variation of ice-outs. For instance, in 2012, Mille Lacs had its earliest ice-out ever on March 26. The next year it had the latest ice-out ever on May 16. So, we’ve had high variability in recent years.”
Schoeb said Madison Lake is no exception when it comes to ice-melt fluctuations.
“One year it was on March 8, so that’s pretty early,” he said. “In 2015, it was April 25.”
Slowed down by the occasional cold snap, Schoeb predicts the ice will melt completely within the next two to eight days if the warmer temperatures hold steady.
“When it gets warm and the sun can hit it, then it melts where the shallow water is,” Schoeb said. “A warm, windy day can change things in a hurry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.