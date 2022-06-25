The buzz of activity at Benson Park was fairly short-lived Saturday morning, but the three hours of energetic effort appeared likely to take root in a lasting way.
Long after the sidewalk-chalk art washes away, after the face paint is scrubbed clean, after the balloon animals pop or deflate, after the insect-feeler headbands break, organizers of the “Let’s Pollinate” event expect the ecological lessons will continue to bloom just like the 300 prairie flowers that were planted by volunteers between 9 and noon.
“I like helping bees. I like helping insects. And I like flowers,” North Mankato resident Hazel Johnson, 8, said about her motivation for participating.
While there were plenty of adult volunteers, the swarm of worker bees skewed younger, partly due to a big turnout by the local 4H chapter.
Bre Bauerly of Minnesota Nature Landscapes, the city’s consultant on the prairie project, looked out over the scene, happy to see kids getting their hands dirty and knowing that some of them would feel a new sense of ownership of the park.
“They can visit later and think, ‘I planted that,’ and really enjoy the space a little bit more than when it was a lawn,” Bauerly said.
The targeted space was an island in the north parking lot of Benson Park, the premier park on North Mankato’s hilltop.
The number of weeds and weed seeds in the land was reduced over several months, a seed mix of dozens of prairie species was spread earlier in the week and the effort culminated with the 300 plugs planted Saturday. They included butterfly milkweed, yellow coneflower, goldenrods, golden Alexander and more — a mix designed to offer nectar to bees and other pollinators from spring through autumn.
A year ago, “Let’s Pollinate” — a cooperative effort of North Mankato, University of Minnesota Extension, Monarch Joint Venture, MNL and 4H — made a similar push on a section of the lawn outside the North Mankato Municipal Building. A year later, the sprawling patch of native flowering plants outside city hall demonstrates how the plantings take hold.
Practice makes perfect, so the growing expertise of city staff and local volunteers could allow the endeavor to become a perennial one, Bauerly said.
“It’s really a great option because they can replicate it over and over again in the future,” she said.
Parks Superintendent Duane Rader hopes to identify another piece of land for a 2023 “Let’s Pollinate.” Benson Park is increasingly serving as a prime example of how a landscape can be transformed. When the former farmland initially became a city park, it was largely just a massive sea of mowed grass and a few trees. A master plan was later developed that included creation of an oak savanna, a large wetland, a soon-to-be-planted pine forest on a manmade hill and a large piece of prairie.
The Department of Natural Resources sent a representative to Saturday’s event to give tours of the prairie, which has already passed muster with at least a pair of discriminating residents.
“There’s some pheasants out there,” Rader said. “We believe they had a hatch this year.”
The new pollinator garden on the parking lot island probably won’t attract pheasants, but it will feed some bees and butterflies, said Amanda Vogel, 15, of New Ulm.
Vogel was supervising the planting and the educating as an official 4H pollinator ambassador, one of only about 35 to hold the position statewide.
“It’s a program we have where we go around talking to kids and adults about what a pollinator is and how we can help them,” said Vogel, who was involved in about a half-dozen plantings last year and is expecting to do a similar number this year.
She can offer tips to boost the odds a new plant will survive and thrive while also tossing out some facts and figures: “One of every three bites of food, it takes a pollinator to make.”
And like bees spreading pollen while ranging far and wide in their search for nectar, Vogel expects a portion of the “Let’s Pollinate” participants to do something similar with the education and experience they accumulated Saturday.
“I think some of them will go out and do things like this in the future,” she said.
