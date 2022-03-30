MANKATO — By now, most area residents have compiled the documents needed for filing their 2021 tax returns; however, the ability to pay someone to help figure out all that paperwork is beyond the budgets of some taxpayers.
Completing the forms required by the government can be a daunting do-it-yourself task and self-preparers may miss details about credits that would have allowed for larger refund amounts.
“Both the Minnesota and federal have gotten more and more complicated,” said Ginger Klenk, a Mankato resident who, for 17 years, has volunteered by helping others file their tax forms.
Klenk is coordinator of one of Mankato’s two Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites. Her crew at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Second Street is comprised of a dozen tax form preparers, four greeters who handle intakes and 11 phone operators to help clients with appointment arrangements.
The volunteers not only help reduce the stresses related to tax day, they often find ways to increase bank account balances for people who use their service.
“We do bring in a lot of refunds,” Klenk said, citing a report from five years ago that estimated $1 million was garnered for filers at a former site in Mankato operated by AARP.
“So far this year — in eight weeks — we’ve helped 800 people at our site (Bethlehem Lutheran) ... and we still have three weeks to go,” Klenk said.
“MVAC has handled about 450 already this year,” said Barb Ybarra, administrative specialist for Minnesota Valley Action Council, VITA’s other Mankato site.
MVAC has a handful of volunteers available for Thursday evening appointments at 706 N. Victory Drive. “Fourteen spots are open on the 7th and 25 are open on the 14th,” Ybarra said.
MVAC offers tax filers the options of using a mail service for filing taxes or dropping off tax documents at the Mankato office. To make arrangements for receiving a packet of tax forms, call 345-6822 or contact a MVAC satellite office within its nine-county region.
Packets dropped off at MVAC are prepared and reviewed by trained volunteers. Clients also have a chance to review the paperwork before MVAC electronically files their tax information to the IRS, Ybarra said.
MVAC also provides same-day service to clients who meet in person with volunteers.
Tax preparation services at Bethlehem Lutheran will be offered by appointment 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays through April 15. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 386-5570 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
About 100 appointment times were available for the free service at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church site as of Tuesday morning, Klenk said.
A VITA site at St. Peter remains closed due to health safety concerns regarding the coronavirus.
Clients must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before entering Bethlehem Lutheran to drop off tax-related documents. Once forms are completed, volunteers will call clients and let them know they may return to the site.
Filers who choose not to submit their Minnesota property tax refund forms by April 17 may return to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church site for assistance during walk-in events slated on limited dates in May, June and July.
Clients can be confident the VITA volunteers they enlist for help are qualified, Klenk said.
“They have to pass IRS exams every year ... and we have at our site a week of training every year.”
Klenk said she and her crew enjoy their annual volunteer duties.
“We have fun working together. We like meeting the taxpayers and they appreciate the service.”
