MANKATO — It was over 20 years ago when Tom Drake, a retired ophthalmologist, read The Free Press on the air for the Mankato Newspaper Reading Project for the blind.
“I was the first one on the first night,” Drake said. “I’m a retired eye surgeon and some of the people that listened to the reading that we do were patients of mine.”
Now, after a 13-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program, coordinated through State Services of the Blind in St. Paul, is back. And so is Drake. He, along with longtime volunteer Kathy Piehl, read the local news for an hour Saturday night for the first time in more than a year to an estimated 350 listeners on what is now a podcast.
Before the pandemic, listeners needed special radios tuned to a specific frequency to listen to live broadcasts of the news, weather and other local events for an hour each night.
Caroline McGowan, the program’s volunteer coordinator since 2013, expects the podcast to be an easier way for listeners to access the now pre-recorded readings.
“She is so diligent about setting up schedules every month, communicating with St. Paul about what’s happening, and keeping us all in the loop,” Piehl said.
McGowan coordinates about 40 volunteers who read and record once or twice a month at a conference room adjacent to the city of Mankato Intergovernmental Center.
“Being able to have enough volunteers so that everyone only needs to read once a month has turned out very well,” McGowan said. “Unfortunately, right now because of a long period of time where we don’t have an influx of readers, we have a number who are retiring.”
As with Drake, Piehl began volunteering with the Mankato Newspaper Reading Project in 2000, when the program was launched here.
“An hour or two hours a month seems like an inconsequential thing to do; but it seems like a pretty small investment for what you’re doing and what it means to other people,” Piehl said.
She was inspired to volunteer by her grandmother, who used a braille typewriter to create materials for Sunday school lessons. When her mother lost her sight, Piehl signed her up for the Radio Talking Book Network, the umbrella organization that connects people who are legally and medically blind to be able to listen to not just newspapers across the state, but also books.
“She had macular degeneration, so she was almost blind,” Piehl said. “I had been reading a long time when she moved up here, so it was neat she got to use it, too.”
Katie Samek, a volunteer from Eagle Lake and a student at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, began volunteering about six months in 2019 before the pandemic hit.
As with all new volunteers, Samek had be tested on her vocabulary and pronunciation, along with what’s called a “cold read.”
“It was off the cuff,” Samek said. “We weren’t allowed to see the articles before we started reading them. They grade you on fluency, speed to some degree and how well you’re understood.”
Samek, who typically reads on Sundays when the paper is larger, starts with first page and reads any local stories, obituaries or anything else she thinks her listeners would like to learn about, from the Glimpse of the Past historical articles to Dear Abby.
While some volunteers read the articles online, most prefer to read from a physical paper. Samek usually arrives 30 minutes early to read through the paper and decide what articles and columns to include.
“Even as a younger reader I still prefer using the full, physical actual paper, marking it up by hand, going through writing out the script ahead of time if I can get here early,” she said.
She approaches the reading sessions as if she were having a conversation with the listener, adding little tidbits about the weather or informing listeners of local events to check out.
“There’s a lot of my personality that just can’t be contained,” she said. “I hope those little one-ended conversations make someone’s day better.”
Piehl pulls the paper apart and reads through stories ahead of time to ensure she knows what page a local story continues on and to make sure there aren’t any words or names that might stump her up on a first read.
“I try to look through them just because I don’t want to get tripped up on a name,” she said. “If I don’t know how to pronounce a name, especially in the obituaries, I just spell it. Those are important and I don’t want to mess that up, so there are no surprises when you’re reading through it.”
She considers herself a fast reader but tries to slow down and enunciate for the listeners so she can be clearly understood. She thinks of her mother, who began to lose some of her hearing as well before she died at the age of 99.
Occasionally McGowan will get feedback from listeners, especially one man who tuned in to the 7 p.m. broadcast daily when it was recorded live. McGowan would ask him to call her whenever there was a new volunteer. Sometimes he would encourage volunteer readers to slow down a little bit, or he would just call to say they did a good job.
“It’s a big deal to them,” she said of the listeners. “It’s one thing to hear the news on the radio, where it’s a five-minute segment of a clip of this or a clip of that. But to have a full hour of local news being read to you is huge. There’s no other place for that.”
As for Drake, it’s the mission of the program that keeps him coming back year after year.
“It’s a worthwhile program for people that are unable to read the paper on their own,” he said. “They really enjoy it.”
