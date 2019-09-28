Groups fanned out across the prairies on the falls side of Minneopa State Park in search of wild bergamot, side-oat gramma or another assignment.
Over 40 volunteers helped collect thousands of dollars worth of native prairie plant seeds Saturday afternoon.
“This is such a huge help for us — you cannot imagine,” Scott Kudelka, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist, told the volunteers before they spread out on their simple mission.
The volunteers of all ages divided into small groups and were assigned a native plant from which to collect blooms and stalks.
“They have white fluffs and redish stems,” Molly Tranel Nelson, DNR regional resource specialist told one group before it set out in search of little bluestem (a native grass that has a blue tone at the beginning of the season).
After an hour in the prairie, volunteers regrouped and started separating seeds from stems.
As his dad, Javier Cardenes, pulled hoary vervain stems through a wire grate, Jack Cardenas, 10, said he was surprised by how many seeds came off of each stem. The members of Cub Scout Pack were among multiple youth groups that came out to help.
Martin Luther College freshman Amanda Rehberger came with a club of classmates interested in becoming science teachers. She thought the event was just an educational activity learning about native prairies. She said she was excited to learn she also got to help bring more native plants to the park.
For nearly a decade the park has been using volunteers to help harvest seeds and using them to create new native prairie areas and expand existing ones, Kudelka said.
At an annual fall gathering, park staff assign several different species of pollinator-attracting plants that require hand seed collection and that novices can identify with a little instruction. Staff themselves collect harder-to-identify varieties as well as grasses that can be machine harvested.
Controlled burns are used to rid the areas of non-native weeds. Staff make mixes of collected seeds that one day will replicate native prairies and provide habitat for bees, butterflies and other pollinators.
Native seeds are extremely expensive to purchase, and park staff said the prairie restorations would not be possible without volunteer harvesters.
“You guys did a couple hundred dollars of work for us,” Nelson told one group as it turned in a box of rough blazingstar seeds as the event drew to an end. It can cost up to $600 a pound of seeds for the purple wildflower, which is a favorite of pollinators, Nelson said.
Volunteers are sought to collect seeds at Fort Ridgely State Park 12:30-2 p.m. next Saturday. Email scott.kudelka@state.mn.us to sign up.
