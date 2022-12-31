CLEVELAND — About 30 people spent Saturday searching for Shawn Mooring, a 25-year-old man from rural Cleveland who went missing Dec. 13.
Mooring was reported to have been struggling with his mental health and was last seen leaving his grandparents' house after being unhappy with a conversation the three of them had.
His grandparents assumed he was taking his usual two-minute walk home, but instead, he disappeared.
Mooring went on foot and left his cellphone behind. No one has seen or heard from him since.
After he was reported missing, three searches were done by law enforcement.
Moorings' father, Mike Hankins, also had organized a couple of searches. His mother, Andrea Torraville-Hankins, posted on Facebook about her missing son, which struck a chord with her old friend, Lorraine Edwards.
Edwards had just returned from helping her 26-year-old son move to Colorado when she heard the news. Her own anxiety about being separated from her son drove her to help her friend find hers.
On Dec. 28, Edwards began putting together a plan of action. She got ahold of the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Department and went over everything they knew so far, which wasn’t much.
Edwards said that due to Moorings' state of mind at the time he went missing, it’s hard for law enforcement to guess where he could have gone. And with the snow covering the ground, it’s been difficult to find any clues.
Edwards said the sheriff warned her it would be challenging to conduct a proper search during the winter, but she insisted.
On Friday, Edwards sent out a post on Facebook asking for about 25-30 volunteers to take part in a private search Saturday morning. The post was shared 125 times.
She asked volunteers to come prepared with proper winter attire, walking sticks, snowshoes, reflective vests and snowmobiles and drones if they had some.
Early Saturday, about 30 people, including Mooring’s mother, came dressed in camo, orange and brightly colored attire ready to help. Two volunteers brought their drones.
The group gathered inside the Church of Christ and was given the game plan before heading out. Edwards handed out maps of where law enforcement had searched and where they suspected Mooring could be. She asked everyone to study the map and to trust their gut instincts about Moorings' possible whereabouts.
The group then got in their vehicles and followed Edwards out to the first location. Some dispersed into nearby graveyards while the rest trudged through thick snow on the side of rural roads and in ditches a few miles from where Mooring was last seen.
The cold and strong wind didn’t discourage the volunteers from searching for hours, which Edwards said warmed her heart.
“We had a great turnout and I’m very grateful,” she said.
Travis Pemble was happy to be of service.
Pemble had taken part in two other searches prior to joining the private search for Mooring. His first one involved searching for his friend's missing grandfather who had dementia.
“After doing that, I really feel obligated to do it,” he said. “I think more people, if they did it a first time, they would do it every time.”
Pemble and the rest of the volunteers were instructed to avoid venturing onto private property and to keep an eye out for anything Mooring had on him the night he went missing, including blue jeans, a white shirt, a gray vest, white slip-on sandals, a black cross necklace and a set of keys.
Two drones took to the skies to get a better look.
Sam Voit piloted one.
Voit said he knew Mooring all throughout high school and described him as friendly and easy to get along with.
When he heard the news of his friend's disappearance, Voit knew he had to help in any way he could.
“It’s better than sitting around and not helping and just watching it go down,” he said. “I got the resources, so why not come help out?”
Voit’s drone circled a field where Edwards had spotted a few crows, possibly scavenging.
But nothing was seen out there.
“I'm conflicted on not getting any results yet, but at the same time, I’m conflicted because it'll be a sad moment when that happens,” Edwards said.
Nothing conclusive was found during the search Saturday, but the volunteers said they would be willing to search again in the future.
The next official search by law enforcement will be conducted when the snow melts in the spring.
In the meantime, Edwards asks those in rural Cleveland to help by checking their security camera footage for any signs of Mooring.
“Just be diligent and watch for anything,” she said.
At this time, Mooring’s family asks for privacy as they continue the search for their missing loved one.
