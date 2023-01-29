Last month Santa extended his annual gift-giving trip to include a surprise Christmas morning at Korrina Haack’s rural Le Sueur home. Friends and representatives of a Minnesota nonprofit also showed up to help the jolly old elf unload vehicles filled with presents for the 34-year-old widow’s five children.
“We had originally picked the 23rd for our event but there was a massive storm and roads were closed ... and then Korrina lost power in her house,” said Rachel Lueth, of Arlington, a team captain for Best Christmas Ever.
The holiday season, traditionally considered the most wonderful time of the year, had not been easy for Haack in 2022. She was preparing to face the first Christmas since her husband’s unexpected death six months earlier.
She found herself — besides subbing at a local elementary school and parenting an 8-year-old, twin 6-year-olds, a 4-year-old and a 3-year-old — having to learn general maintenance responsibilities, such as changing fuses.
“Brad always took care of things like that,” Haack said.
Relatives, friends and her church community had continually stood ready to lend a hand to the family grieving the loss of its main breadwinner. Still, taking care of an old farmhouse was adding to Haack’s stress.
When her phone rang shortly after 8 a.m. Dec. 25, she was unaware relief was on its way in the form of gift certificates and handyman services.
“I got a call saying, ‘Ho, ho, ho, we will be over in a half hour,” Haack said.
Oblivious of the surprises on their way, she put on a holiday-themed sweatshirt, dressed the kids and waited for a brief “cheering-up” visit from one set of friends.
Instead, a bunch of people arrived — family members, friends and some strangers. Straightaway, they followed Santa (who resembled a neighbor named Bob) through the front door.
The surprise “holiday chaos” was orchestrated by Lueth’s Minnesota-based organization.
In a short time, the Haack children were opening presents — color coded for specific recipients. Among Beau Haack’s gifts was a football jersey the 6-year-old had specifically requested that his mom hadn’t been able to find. A member of the Christmas-morning troop tracked down the jersey for sale in Minneapolis.
The stack of gift certificates included free groceries, meals at restaurants, visits to hair salons and a variety of services from other local businesses.
When Korrina asked what was going on and what there was to do to warrant all the gifts, a volunteer told her, “All’s ya gotta do is pick a shade.” That was a reference to wall paint.
Turns out, part of the surprise was a kitchen remodel.
“It felt like I won the jackpot and the Lotto,” Korrina said.
Her close friend Kelsey Yanni nominated the Haacks, said Lueth.
“The outpouring of help from our church, the community and Best Christmas Ever — as a parent, to see people do this for their kid — has been humbling,” said Korrina’s father, Joe Pope.
His daughter, he said, is the type of person who has always been there for others. He’s grateful others were there to provide his grandchildren with good Christmas memories.
Since its founding about 10 years ago, Best Christmas Ever has served about 500 families from several states and countries. Team captains may pick families from anywhere, as long as they are willing to travel to those locations.
BCE has a system in place that prevents tax penalties for recipients and provides programs aimed at helping families improve their futures.
Haack has agreed to participate in a BCE-funded total wellness health program and a free Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University course.
Lueth is BCE’s only team captain in the southwest region of the state. “My passion to helping rural southwestern Minnesota ... I want to make sure this corner of the state is served,” she said.
Last year Lueth also coordinated a holiday surprise for a family from Wabasso who’d recently experienced the tragic death of a child.
Organizing an event takes a lot of work and a lot of volunteers, but Lueth said she doesn’t mind the responsibility and the travel involved. Five years ago, she was in a situation where she was helped by others.
BCE’s sister nonprofit, Jodi’s Christmas Sparkle, hosted a second gifting event for the Haacks. The second surprise took place New Year’s weekend when friends accompanied Haack on a trip to a Belle Plaine restaurant. They were joined by Dana Schaefer, of Henderson, and Annalee Tupy, of Jordan, who are Christmas Sparkle volunteers.
“We got wind her house needed a new roof,” said Schaefer, who helped arrange for donations of shingles and roofer services for the Haacks’ house.
Schaefer and her husband, Jake, are 2019 Christmas Sparkle recipients. Their son, Brogan, was 10 when he died in an accident. Tupy, also is a former recipient and like Haack, a widow.
Christmas Sparkle was founded by a BCE recipient from Le Sueur who was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Jodi Boisjolie started the organization as a “pay it forward” gesture in gratitude for what she had received.
“It felt awesome to not only help (the Haacks) but to honor Jodi’s legacy,” Schaefer said.
A grateful Haack has set herself a goal to become a BCE team captain. She also wants to use her experience with the two nonprofits as a teaching tool for her children.
“I want them to know there are good people in the world ... From the moment Best Christmas Ever arrived, they (her children) could see how awesome it is when a community shows support.”
The Haacks prepared and delivered thank-yous to organizations that provided donations. Lueth said members of St. Peter American Legion remarked how they were touched by its card from the family.
“My hope is that my children, as they grow, will want to give back and pay it forward, too. I hope that they want to help others who have experienced grief,” Korrina said.
