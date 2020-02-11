MANKATO — The public is invited to Greater Mankato Growth annual meeting, where GMG volunteers will be honored and the keynote speaker will be David Beurle, founder and CEO of Future iQ.
Beurle is a renowned strategist, researcher and practitioner who will focus on future trends on a macro and micro level and how current changes in the community and across the globe will affect all communities.
The GMG, Visit Mankato, City Center Partnership and GreenSeam will each honor their 2020 volunteer of the year: Jon Teeslink, Beth Rohrich, Stacey Straka and Nathan Hanel.
The event is March 10 at Minnesota State University Centennial Student Union, with a reception beginning at 4:30 p.m. and dinner at 5:45 p.m. Register at: greatermankato.com/annual-meeting.
