MANKATO — A recent federal court ruling has led Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon to direct voters who have mail-in ballots to now drop them off at vote collection locations.
It's too late to mail them in.
Blue Earth County voters can access early voting locations at 15 Map Drive (former MRCI building) or 204 South Fifth St. (Historic Courthouse) in Mankato. Hours for the locations are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.
The county’s “Drop & Go Quick Service” booths in the parking lots at 15 Map Drive and 204 S 5th Street in Mankato are also open the same hours.
Mapleton and Lake Crystal city hall offices are able to collect ballots for Blue Earth County voters from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
On Election Day, voters may return ballots to the Historic Courthouse only until 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.