MANKATO — Local groups advocating for women have a voter registration and film screening event set for Thursday at Minnesota State University.
MSU's Women's Center is partnering with the Life-Work Planning Center and the League of Women Voters for the event, which runs from 6-10 p.m. at Ostrander Auditorium.
The groups want to reach historically marginalized groups who haven't voted in the past and may not be aware of the process. Women who live in homeless or domestic abuse shelters, for example, could be eligible to vote but face a more complicated registration process due to a change of address.
At 7:15, the event will feature a screening of "Iron Jawed Angels," a film on suffragist leaders who fought for women's right to vote.
Everyone who attends will be eligible to win in a drawing for a $100 Target gift card.
