Voters in the Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop school district approved both questions in a referendum Tuesday, giving the green light for construction of a new PreK-12 facility in a centralized location.
The first question received 1,356 yes votes and 675 no votes and will authorize the district to construct a centrally located 7-12 facility for $55 million.
The second question received 1,345 yes votes and 680 no votes and will authorize the district to construct a centrally located PreK-12 facility for an additional $14.9 million over Question 1.
With both questions passing, the district will operate one centralized single-site facility that will result in a cost savings. The district will allow voters to revoke the current operating levy of $1,406.30 per pupil and replace it with a new levy of $996.30. That amount is $410 less per pupil due to the cost savings of a single site, according to a news release from the district.
The district now plans to move forward in the design process and provide opportunities for community input.
Construction consultants Kraus-Anderson have determined must-have items for a facility, but the district opted to not start the design process until the election, the release said.
The Minnesota Department of Education preferred the single-site option, the release said, which will allow the district to create spaces for new programming at GFW Middle School and High School.
The facility will also include early childhood spaces, space for the district’s care program T-Bird Club, kindergarten classrooms, a career academy center, music suite and more. There will also be wings for the elementary, middle and high schools, a 400-seat performance center and one competition gym with three gym spaces.
The district hopes to be in the new building by the fall of 2025.
