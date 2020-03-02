Area voters will get their first chance to vote in a presidential primary in nearly three decades as Minnesota takes part in Super Tuesday voting this week.
Jaci Kopet, Nicollet County public services manager, said they’re ready to go. “We’re in full swing.”
Michael Stalberger, who oversees elections in Blue Earth County, said he and his staff also have been busy in the past weeks dealing with absentee and mail ballots and preparing for the March 3 primary.
While voters in both political parties can cast their choices for a presidential nominee, Super Tuesday is all about the crowded field of Democrats, including Minnesota’s Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
GOP faithful who choose to vote in the primary will have just one candidate, President Trump, on their ballot.
Minnesota long held caucuses to pick nominees but this year switched to primaries, which are the standard in most other states.
While turnout for primaries is always significantly lower than a general election, Minnesota election officials are unsure what turnout will be Tuesday. Part of the uncertainty comes from concern by some voters about how information about them will be shared with the major political parties in the state.
In the primary, voters will have to declare at the polling location whether they are voting in the Democrat or GOP primary and will get a ballot with only that party’s candidate listed.
While state lawmakers agreed to move to primaries, the political parties have a big say in how they’re operated when it comes to data collection and verification rules. Lawmakers decided that parties can access lists of what voters voted in which primaries.
The lists are not meant to be distributed to the public, but some lawmakers and voters are concerned about one or several of the state’s four major political parties publishing or selling information on what party a person voted in during the primary election.
Kopet said election officials aren’t sure if that sharing of a voters political party preference will hold down voter turnout. “That’s the million dollar question.”
She said so far her office hasn’t heard many complaints about it, but they’re preparing for questions on Tuesday as people arrive at polls and are asked to declare their party preference.
“We’re prepared for every scenario from low voter turnout to high turnout to complaints and what those complaints might be,” she said.
While the new, unfamiliar voting system Tuesday might depress turnout, Kopet said all of the media attention on Super Tuesday, when 14 states are choosing their presidential preference, might also drive up turnout.
People were also able to vote early through absentee ballots.
Kopet said about 300 county residents requested an absentee ballot from the county. Just over 800 Blue Earth County residents requested absentee ballots, Stalberger said.
Stalberger said that based on the number of mail ballots and absentee voting ballots he’s received so far, he’s anticipating voter turnout Tuesday will be about 10%.
He said that in the last primary in Minnesota in 1992 the county had about an 8% voter turnout rate and the state’s rate was higher. “Based on that and the mail ballots we’ve accepted I’m expecting about 10% turnout for the election.”
Risikat Adesaogun, press secretary for Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, said that while there are some new things facing voters in the primary, one thing hasn’t changed: The integrity of the voting system is high.
“The beautiful thing about Minnesota is we have a variety of rigorous safety measures before, during and after and election. There are safety measures all the way into the voter registration process to make sure only registered voters can vote.”
The state has more than 4,000 voting precincts that will be staffed by more than 32,000 judges. Adesaogun said that while the volunteer polling judges have traditionally been older people, they have seen a shift. “There are a lot of younger people who want to participate in that.”
