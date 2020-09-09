Nicollet County new logo

ST. PETER — The Nicollet County public services manager will discuss options for voting in the Nov. 3 election during a virtual presentation Monday.

Topics to be tackled by Jaci Kopet during "Get to Know Your Voting Options" will include voting in-person, voting absentee and voting by mail.

The presentation is 7 p.m. Monday via Zoom.

Participation will be limited to 100 spots. Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pcemorD8pHNNdbF_t7oI7hX_w7IRzsnwC .

