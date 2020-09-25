MANKATO — Waconia City Administrator Susan Arntz has been picked to be Mankato's next city manager, replacing the retiring Pat Hentges who has held the position for 24 years.
The City Council, after conducting interviews with three finalists Friday morning, quickly settled on Arntz, voting 6-1 to authorize negotiations on a contract to make her the top appointed official in Mankato city government.
Arntz was also favored among senior city staff who met with the candidates and was the co-favorite — along with Vermillion, South Dakota, City Manager John Prescott — in comments submitted by community leaders who heard from the three contenders on Thursday. Wasco, California, City Manager Daniel Ortiz-Hernandez also received positive reviews.
"There seemed to be a sense that any of the three could do the job," said Jim Miller of the Mercer Group, an executive search firm hired by the city to lead the process of finding a successor to Hentges.
Some council members had a strong preference for Arntz, citing her familiarity with Minnesota and her energy. Council member Dennis Dieken, the only dissenting vote, favored Prescott. Others, while listing Arntz as a first choice, said all of the finalists were acceptable.
"I honestly don't believe there's much space between each of them," Council President Mike Laven said.
Laven and Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley had Ortiz-Hernandez as their second choice, but Melby-Kelley strongly preferred Arntz, citing her passion for the opportunity to become just the third Mankato city manager in the past half-century.
"She's really got me excited," Melby-Kelley said.
Council member Karen Foreman said 19 years in Waconia and previous municipal roles in other Twin Cities suburbs would make Arntz effective in representing Mankato at the Legislature.
"She knows the players in Minnesota," Foreman said.
Miller said he would begin negotiating a salary and benefits package with Arntz in hopes of having a final deal to present to the council at Monday night's meeting.
"That may be a little ambitious," he said. "(But) I don't anticipate this will take a long time to consummate an agreement."
In her interview, Arntz strongly indicated that as well.
"I'm excited about this opportunity," she said. "I don't want to leave today without you hearing that I really want this job."
Arntz said she's been repeatedly visiting Mankato, and studying it, since Hentges announced in June his plans to retire by the end of the year. As Arntz, her husband and her children looked around the community recently, a daughter was checking out potential houses.
"My 17-year-old asked if it's too early to start looking at real estate in Mankato," Arntz said. "I had to tell her yes."
By Monday, the answer may well be different.
But Arntz also expressed some trepidation about stepping into a job held for so long by Hentges, seeking assurances from the council that they would be open to new ideas by the next city manager.
"That's the scary part of following someone who's a legend in their field," she said. "It's daunting to step into that bucket."
