MANKATO — A Waconia woman was hospitalized Friday after a car crash near Mankato.
Allison R. Seeman, 23, was driving eastbound at 4:53 p.m. on Highway 60 in a 2016 Jeep Patriot when the vehicle collided with a 2009 Ford Escape drive by Kondeh Jalloh, 23, of Coon Rapids, who was attempting to make a turn from 60 onto Highway 169 south, according to a State Patrol report.
Seeman sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. Jalloh and her passengers, Sophia S. Feil, 17, and Kimberly L. Valdespino, 22, of St. Charles, weren't injured in the crash, according to the report.
