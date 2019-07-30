JANESVILLE — A young man from Waldorf is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in her Janesville home.
Tyler Hollis Hammond, 19, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Monday in Waseca County District Court.
The girl told authorities Hammond showed up at her residence uninvited a few days after they connected on social media. Hammond pulled her into a bedroom, pushed her onto a bed and held her down while he raped her, the girl reported.
Hammond told investigators the girl invited him over but they did not have any physical contact.
