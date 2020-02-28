WALDORF — Mayor Rob Wilkening is bullish on his little town of Waldorf, population 229, about 25 miles southeast of Mankato.
“I consider Waldorf to be like those towns west of Rochester that took off and are booming. We’re a suburb of Mankato, and Mankato is really growing.”
Like many small towns, Waldorf has seen the demise of a robust Main Street and it took another hit when the elementary school closed.
Wilkening and others are starting an economic development board, with its first meeting March 10. And Wilkening is beginning discussions with Waseca County about approving a tax abatement plan where the county would forgo county property taxes for three years for any new business that would open in Waldorf.
“It would be a big deal for a small business,” he said.
He’s working with the county administrator and is hopeful that county commissioners will OK the idea.
“Our biggest need right now is a convenience store and gas station.” He said there is already property on Highway 83 eyed as a site for a convenience store.
He said the town also benefits from now having fiber optic lines throughout the community.
Wilkening said that on the residential side, Waldorf is doing well. “We have no houses for sale at the time. When a house goes on the market, it’s usually bought before it’s listed. It’s a lot cheaper buying here than in Mankato.”
He said a new home connected to city services can be had for about $175,000. “And you’re just a 20- or 25-minute drive to Mankato. That’s very attractive to younger families.”
He said the community is also going to get a boost when a two-year construction project begins this summer. The $14 million project, funded mostly with federal and state money, will replace water and sewer lines, sewer ponds and some roads. “It’ll look pretty much like new around here when it’s done.”
Waseca County Administrator Michael Johnson said discussions are in preliminary stages but said he hopes for collaboration.
“We’re exploring what options there are and creating more collaboration between the county, Waldorf and hopefully the school district.”
Johnson said he hopes that by mid-March they will have a more focused plan to move forward with.
Howard Cordes, who’s been on the City Council for nearly four years, said he loves living in the small community. “It’s a beautiful, quiet little town. That’s why my wife and I moved here and why I got on the City Council, so we can try to keep it that way.”
Cordes said he’s not sure if the tax abatement — if approved by the county — would help draw business, but he said they need to try to do what they can.
“We’re kind of out in the middle of nowhere here. It’s nice to be away from everything, but you have to drive for whatever you need.”
Wilkening earlier led an effort to reopen the former public school as a charter school. But after opening for just weeks last year, the charter school had to close due to a lack of students.
