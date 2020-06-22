WALDORF — The city of Waldorf is finally set to transform its water and sewer system.
City officials will start construction next month to completely redo its water and sewer lines, rehab its water tower and build a new water treatment plant.
The two-year, $15 million project is long overdue for the city, which has struggled with its water quality during the past decade.
"We really need to get this going," Waldorf Mayor Rob Wilkening said.
Waldorf employees can point out where the walls are literally crumbling at the city wastewater treatment plant. They use a refrigerator door to help cover an entryway — they could fix the old door that broke, but it would likely cause the frame and potentially the nearby wall to shatter.
The facility was built in the mid-1940s and engineering consultants say the treatment plant is practically coming apart in some places.
The town's infrastructure was built at a time when stormwater, wastewater and sewer systems were connected — something most cities have since divided out.
The old infrastructure and increasing water needs of the community means Waldorf's plant treats about twice as much water daily than what the facility is permitted for.
City officials have worked on various solutions since 2008, but it wasn't apparent until 2015 that the facility was beyond renovating. Waldorf picked up 29 Minnesota Pollution Control Agency violations between 2010 and 2014 for problems such as having too much fecal bacteria seeping out of the plant or allowing too many solids in the water.
Help came from the state in 2018 when Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center, spearheaded efforts to include $1.9 million for Waldorf in a public infrastructure bill that year.
The Legislature is debating whether to include another $857,000 toward the project in a potential infrastructure bill this year. Senate Republicans included Waldorf's request in a public works proposal, but it wasn't part of a House DFL bill. An infrastructure bill is uncertain at the moment as lawmakers failed to work out an agreement during last week's special session.
Though the legislative funding would help Waldorf offset increasing expenses, Wilkening said the project needed to move forward before inflation made things even more expensive for the city of about 225 or so residents.
"It's already went from $12 million to $15 million over the last six years," he said. "We need to get it done before it grows any bigger."
The project is set to wrap up by summer 2022.
