NORTH MANKATO — The annual walk supporting people in recovery from substance use addictions is set for Saturday at Spring Lake Park in North Mankato.

The We Walk 4 Recovery event starts with a welcome at 10 a.m. under shelters 1 and 2, followed by a proclamation at 10:30 and the walk around the park at 11 a.m. Fellowship and games will follow from noon to 3 p.m. 

Recovery organizations in the Mankato area come together to hold the event, now in its fifth year. The event is free with no registration required.

