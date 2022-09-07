MANKATO — About six months after she found out her mother had early-onset dementia, Stephanie Heitz came to Mankato to participate in her first Walk to End Alzheimer's.
She was far from alone, which is what she loved so much about the day.
“It helped recognize that we all have a role in this disease, and we’re all trying to come together to support everyone," she said.
In honor of her mother, Therese Buresh, 58, she and a group of 30 strong known as "Therese's Purple Warriors" donned her favorite color to walk in the Mankato event.
They'll be returning again for the 2022 edition Saturday on Good Counsel Hill, with Heitz serving as this year's honorary family member.
The annual walk recognizes everyone's connections to Alzheimer's and dementia, from those experiencing the disease themselves to their families to their caregivers. Many attendees, including Heintz, have multiple connections.
The Waconia woman's grandmother died from dementia. When Heintz found out about Buresh's diagnosis in March, she and the family set out to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association's research and resource funds.
They also knew they wanted to walk. Her father and mother live in Jordan, and it was he who alerted the family to Mankato's event.
Walking in the event fits Buresh's active lifestyle. The diagnosis hit the family hard, Heitz said, but she described her mother as the "strongest woman" she's ever met.
Hearing about how much exercise can help, Buresh regularly runs on the treadmill. As a grandmother of four, she makes it a point to get to as many of their activities as she can.
Heitz joked there might not be anyone who's watched as much T-ball as Buresh.
For this family and so many others, the walk helps connect them to the resources. About 6 million Americans have Alzheimer's disease, according to the association, and 99,000 Minnesotans have Alzheimer's or other dementias.
More than 300 people have registered for the Mankato walk already, stated Amy Wartick, director of communications for the association's Minnesota-North Dakota chapter. This year's goal is to raise $120,000.
Heitz wants to see a similarly strong showing as last year. Raising money for research, coming together to share stories, and connecting with resources all offer hope to people experiencing the disease and their families, she said.
“You see so many people impacted and it just makes you realize you’re not alone," she said. "For people to come out and show their support, whether they’re impacted directly or indirectly, just gives people living with the disease hope."
